Eugene School District 4J elects two new members to fill open school board spots

The Eugene School District 4J's School Board elected on Wednesday two to fill the spots left vacant by Martina Shabram and Mary Walston.

After 34 applicants stepped forward to apply for the open positions, the board whittled it down to nine: Deborah Dailey, Tom Di Liberto, Thomas Hiura, Michelle Hsu, Daniel Patrick Isaacson, Jennifer Jonak, Keerti Hasija Kauffman, Andrew Ross and Carlos Sequeira. Dailey stepped out of the race before Wednesday's vote.

On Wednesday, at the end of a nearly three hour meeting, Hsu and Hasija Kauffman were elected to position number 7 and 5, respectively. These new board members will complete the terms of the members they're replacing, which means they'll serve on the board until June 30, 2023.

School board positions are nonpartisan and are not connected to any specific region. Board members must be registered voters and must have lived in the district for at least one year immediately preceding their appointment. Employees of Eugene School District 4J and of charter schools within the district are not eligible for appointment.

Last week, applicants who received at least two votes from board members were moved to the first round and then given a chance to share more about themselves with the board during 15-minute interviews that took place at a work session Monday.

After lengthy discussion about just how to conduct the votes the board eventually agreed to do one round of voting that gave each board member three votes. If a candidate received four votes, they would become a member and if they got zero, they would be eliminated. After this vote, Andrew Ross and Daniel Patrick Isaacson were eliminated.

After that round, the board reached another stalemate. After much discussion, board member Alicia Hays motioned to elect Hsu and Hasija Kauffman, and board member Laural O'Rourke seconded the motion.

