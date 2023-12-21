Eugene and Springfield police begin DUII enforcement for holiday season

Police in Eugene and Springfield are putting more patrol cars out to discourage drunk driving over the holidays.

Local law enforcement agencies have started staffing DUII patrols to promote safe roads and travel during the holiday season, according to representatives with police departments in both cities.

Eugene is doing it with the help of the Oregon Impact DUII High Visibility Enforcement Overtime grant, with officials saying they were using the funds to help pay for targeted enforcement through New Year's Day. The program started Dec. 16.

The grant allows the police department to staff DUII patrols to ensure enough officers are available to identify, stop and process impaired drivers, according to Melinda McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the department. Eugene police received $30,000 for overtime enforcement, which funds approximately 254 hours of overtime throughout the grant year, McLaughlin said.

In 2022, 65 people were charged with DUII in Eugene between Nov. 20 and Dec. 31.

The Springfield Police Department is also partnering with state agencies to increase enforcement efforts to deter people from drunk driving and prevent related injuries. The department was using a grant from the Department of Transportation help fund the effort.

Eugene police recommends following these tips for safe driving during the holidays

Before drinking, choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.

Don't let your friends drive impaired.

If you have been drinking, call a taxi or ride service.

If you're hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

Always wear your seat belt — it's your best defense against impaired drivers.

Drivers who suspect dangerous or possible DUII drivers are encouraged to call 911.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene, Springfield police announce holiday DUII enforcement