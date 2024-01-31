Eugene woman dead after single-vehicle crash; police say she wasn't wearing a seat belt

A 33-year-old Eugene woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 West near milepost 109 in Lane County on Saturday.

Oregon State Police responded to the scene at 3:49 p.m. where they learned that a northbound Mitsubishi Montero left the roadway on the left side of the highway for unknown reasons.

The driver was identified as Kimberly Michelle Pratt, 33. The car rolled onto its top and stopped off the roadway in a residential driveway.

Pratt was pronounced dead at the scene. She was reportedly not wearing a safety restraint at the time of the crash, according to the police.

