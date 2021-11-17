A third Eula High School student has been arrested in connection with a reported incident at the school in September.

Evan Crosby, 18, was arrested by Callahan County Sheriff's Office deputies Tuesday after turning himself in to authorities, according to Chief Deputy Chad Campbell

Crosby, along with 17-year-old Jonathan Romer and 18-year-old Paxton Rock, are accused of sexually assaulting a student in a locker room on or around Sept. 15.

Details of the incident have not been made public due to the age of the victim, according to a news release from the department.

Romer and Rock turned themselves in last weekend.

All three are charged with second-degree felony sexual assault.

More: Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

More: Callahan County Sheriff's Office investigating Eula ISD 'hazing' incident

Timothy Chipp covers education and is general assignments reporter for the Abilene Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Eula High School teen is third arrest after September hazing incident