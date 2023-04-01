Euless man arrested in road-rage shooting on Texas Highway 121; woman in stable condition

A 30-year-old Euless man was arrested in connection to a road-rage shooting Friday, the Grapevine Police Department announced Saturday.

Police served a warrant for the arrest of Brandon Leotta Rutt early Saturday morning. Rutt is currently in the Grapevine Detention Center awaiting transport to the Tarrant County Jail, where he will be arraigned by a judge.

Rutt is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Friday, a 27-year-old woman was entering the southbound lanes of Texas State Highway 121 from Bass Pro Drive when she and a man — later identified as Rutt — driving another vehicle became involved in a road-rage incident, according to police.

Rutt pointed a small pistol at her and fired, police said in a news release. The bullet went through the woman’s neck. She was able to safely pull over on the shoulder of the road as Rutt kept driving. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening, and she was able to provide a suspect and vehicle description to detectives from the hospital.

Officers immediately began searching for more details on the shooter’s vehicle, according to police. Using information from both the victim and a witness, detectives were able to obtain surveillance video of the suspect vehicle.

Grapevine detectives worked throughout the night to obtain evidence and ensure they had the correct suspect, police said in the release.

Since the arrest, detectives located additional evidence near the suspect’s home.