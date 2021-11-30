Euless police group opens fundraiser for family of detective killed in Lake Worth crash

The Euless Police Officers Benevolent Organization has established an account to receive donations to the relatives of a police detective who died on Saturday in a vehicle collision.

The account is the only one approved by the Euless Police Department and the family of Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes, who was driving with his wife and their two boys in Lake Worth when he died.

Cervantes’ wife was critically injured. The children, 12 and 10, were seriously inured. Alex Cervantes was 36.

To make a donation, go to facebook.com/eulesspolice.

Dylan Molina of Lake Worth was arrested on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter in the death. He had a blood-alcohol content of 0.14 after drinking three double vodka Red Bull drinks in about two hours, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Molina was driving a Jeep Wrangler and ran a red light and collided with Cervantes’ vehicle at Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road, police have said.