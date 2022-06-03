Euless woman pleads guilty to embezzling more than $2.6 million from Italian company

A Euless woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from the American arm of Italian shipping interest Savino Del Bene, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Vika Latai Moa, 36, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, stealing $2.6 million from the company from June 2019 to October 2019, according to the release. She entered her guilty plea March 27 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Irma Ramirez.

Moa was employed as the operations manager for Savino Del Bene U.S. in Dallas, according to the release. She falsely represented to employees of the company that money was owed for trucking services provided by fictitious businesses. The money would be paid to a bank account to which she had access.

Moa faces up to 20 years in prison and has agreed in her plea to pay more than $2.6 million in restitution, according to the release. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 22 before U.S. District Court Judge Karen Gren Scholer.