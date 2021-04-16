Poet laureate marks Prince Philip's death: 'To eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation'

Victoria Ward
·3 min read
Simon Armitage poet laureate prince philip death - Eddie Mulholland&#xa0;
Simon Armitage, the poet laureate, has written a poem to mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

The Patriarchs – An Elegy opens with a reference to the unseasonal snow that carpeted much of the country in the days after his passing.

It describes the incredible achievements of the Duke’s wartime generation, but includes subtle nods to his own personal experiences and military endeavours.

"On such an occasion to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation,” Armitage writes, setting out his stall in the first stanza.

The poem mentions "orange crate coracles", drawing on a remarkable part of the Duke’s own story. As an 18-month-old, evacuated from Greece on the British Navy ship, HMS Calypso following his father’s abdication, he spent much of the voyage in an orange box, fashioned into a makeshift cot.

It talks of fighting "ingenious wars” and "finagled triumphs at sea” – a reference to the Duke’s wartime service and his distinguished naval career between 1939 and 1951.

The moment of quick thinking during his war service in 1943, when he used a “flaming decoy” to distract a Luftwaffe bomber, saving dozens of lives, is also given a nod.

The second verse begins “Husbands to duty…” a tribute to the Duke’s decades of public service and a nod to the fact that he gave up his naval career to become the Queen’s “strength and stay” – always by her side.

It talks of billiards – perhaps a reference to the Duke’s membership of the men-only dining society, the Thursday Club, of vehicle bonnets, science and reconnaissance missions.

The poem describes how the Duke, like so many other family patriarchs, had become both "inner core and outer case” – the steel rod support and staunch defender – of so many younger generations who looked to him for guidance.

EMBARGOED UNTIL 17 APRIL 00.01 Prince Philip/Simon Armitage poem
Tristram Fane Saunders, the Telegraph’s poetry critic, had a mixed reaction.

"The central idea, making it a tribute to a whole generation, will chime with many who lost fathers or grandfathers over the last year,” he said.

"Writing well about the royal family is always a challenge.

"As laureate poems go, it's a success – and certainly miles better than the birthday rap Andrew Motion once wrote for Prince William."

Armitage was named poet laureate in 2019, meaning that this is the first poem he has written in the role to mark a royal occasion and the 16th altogether.

For the 2018 wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the previous laureate, Carol Ann Duffy, marked the event with a poem striking a solemn tone.

Prince Philip: his funeral
By contrast, Fane Saunders said Armitage, drawing on a sombre occasion, inspires something surprisingly playful.

“In ‘The Patriarchs’, death is a conjuring trick, war a game of side-stepping torpedoes,” he said.

“The subdued, snowy scene-setting that bookends that liveliness seems less confident.

“To my ear, ‘Skies to come will deliver their tributes’ is too earnest in its effort to strike the right, respectful tone.

“Armitage has always been at his most comfortable writing in knockabout mode, punning (‘sons of a zodiac’) and playing with cliches. It’s an approach that feels apt for a Duke who was always known for his sense of humour.”

In 2002, former poet laureate Andrew Motion wrote poems to mark the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

