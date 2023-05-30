Eunice Dwumfour murder: Arrest made in shooting death of Sayreville Councilwoman

NEW BRUNSWICK – An arrest has been made in the killing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.

Rashid Ali Bynum, 28, of Portsmouth, Virginiam, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. in connection with the killing of councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.

Bynum was taken into custody outside a residence in Chesapeake City, Virginia without incident. Bynum was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announcing that an arrest was made in the killing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

This is a case that has drawn national interest.

Dwumfour, 30, the first Black councilwoman elected in Sayreville, was found dead in her vehicle on Feb. 1 with several gunshot wounds by Sayreville police officers who went to Samuel Circle off Ernston Road in the Parlin section after receiving 911 calls of gunshots fired.

