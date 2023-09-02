Eunice man found guilty for murders, botched contract killing

A five-day trial revealed to jurors how a mother sacrificed herself to save her daughter and how a neighbor struggled with a hitman. The daughter watched the jurors find a Eunice man guilty.

Dalvin Wilson was found guilty of the first-degree murder of 34-year-old Brittany Cormier, the second-degree murder of 37-year-old Hope Nettleton in a botched murder-for-hire Jan. 13, 2021, at 103 Montegut St.

Wilson also was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder for 18-year-old Chelsie Bourque, the intended target.

The trial took place in Judge Randall Bethancourt's Div. E courtroom in the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse.

"We heard about Brittany Cormier, whose last act on this earth saved her daughter," Prosecutor Dennis Elfert said in his closing argument to jurors. "What does she receive? One bullet, execution style."

Brittany Cormier

According to Wilson, in a recording of an interrogation played during the trial, when he stormed the home seeking Bourque, Cormier sacrificed herself for her daughter by telling Wilson she was her daughter. Wilson said he shot her.

Nettleton, the neighbor, then struggled to take the gun from him, and was shot. Bourque hid in a closet and dialed 911.

Hope Nettleton

The families of the victims braced for the verdicts as the decisions were read. When the first "guilty" was read, a large gasp was released from everyone, and family members reached comforting hands to one another as they cried.

Bourque's body continued to tense as the clerk grew closer to reading the verdict attached to the attempt on her life. When "guilty" was read, her body eased, and her jaw clenched three times.

She did not cry.

Wilson received two mandatory life sentences for the murders. Post trial motions are set for November 8. He faces 10 to 50 years for the attempted murder charge.

Nearly seven hours of footage was played over three days The footage showed three separate interviews of Wilson telling police numerous stories, many conflicting, of what transpired. Sometimes he said he carried out the murders, and others he said his younger brother, Kameron Wilson, did.

He told detectives he was paid $4,000 upfront from Beaux Cormier to slay Bourque. He would receive $6,000 more once he carried out the murder.

Beaux Cormier, brother of victim Brittany, and uncle of Bourque, faces trial Oct. 2.

Defense Attorney John Hall Thomas said Wilson was manipulated into the situation. He said Beaux Cormier threatened Wilson into circumstances that implicated him.

More: Video shows defendant confess to two murders, then implicates brother

More: Survivors retell how a murder for hire left two Montegut mothers dead.

"I've tried a lot of cases, and there's always one line that sticks with me," he said in closing arguments. "In this one it's, 'I shook hands with the devil, and I felt right away I should've taken it back.'"

He argued that Wilson's confessions weren't accurate. He said that detectives were lying to him and he was trying to answer things he shouldn't have.

"You feed lies in, you get lies out," he argued. He then said there was no physical evidence, "All you know is that at some point he had the truck and at some point that truck ended up in Montegut."

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Eunice man found guilty for murders, botched contract killing