'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney says she can't afford a 'six-month break' from acting: 'They don't pay actors like they used to'

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2022 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney said that she doesn't earn enough to take a long break from acting.

Despite her success, Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter she has to take brand deals to pay bills.

She said that she has numerous costs which cut into her earnings from her acting work.

Sydney Sweeney admitted in a recent interview that she cannot afford to take a six-month break from acting due to the costs that come with her career.

Sweeney became a breakout star for her role in "Euphoria" as Cassie Howard. Since then, she has been nominated for two awards at this year's Emmy Awards, and was recently cast in her first superhero blockbuster, the upcoming "Spider-Man" spinoff "Madame Web."

However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney said that her success has not affected her financial situation.

"I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mom, and I'm worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light," she said. "I was worried that, if I don't work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have."

She continued: "If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that. I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."

On the left: Sydney Sweeney on "The White Lotus." On the right: Sweeney on season two of "Euphoria." Mario Perez/HBO; Eddy Chen/HBO Max

The 24-year-old actress explained that there are numerous things you have to pay for to stay relevant as a young star. There are also all the costs that come with doing press tours that are not always covered by networks or streaming platforms.

Sweeney said that she has taken on brand deals in order to earn extra money.

"They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals," She said. "The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that's more than my mortgage."

Sweeney said that she was only able to buy her house in LA after five years of constant work.

The Emmy-nominated actress added: "If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in LA. I take deals because I have to."

Also in the interview, Sweeney opened up about filming nude scenes in shows.

She told THR: "I have no problems with those scenes, and I won't stop doing them, but I wish there was an easier way to have an open conversation about what we're assuming about actors in the industry."

