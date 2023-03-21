Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

With its stock down 3.2% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Eureka Group Holdings (ASX:EGH). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Eureka Group Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Eureka Group Holdings is:

8.9% = AU$12m ÷ AU$134m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Eureka Group Holdings' Earnings Growth And 8.9% ROE

When you first look at it, Eureka Group Holdings' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 6.7% which we definitely can't overlook. Particularly, the substantial 30% net income growth seen by Eureka Group Holdings over the past five years is impressive . That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Hence, there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to grow. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

As a next step, we compared Eureka Group Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.8%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Eureka Group Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Eureka Group Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Eureka Group Holdings' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 39%, meaning the company retains 61% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Eureka Group Holdings is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Eureka Group Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 47% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 5.6% over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Eureka Group Holdings' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

