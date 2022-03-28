Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Eureka Group Holdings' (ASX:EGH) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Eureka Group Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Eureka Group Holdings is:

7.6% = AU$7.2m ÷ AU$95m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Eureka Group Holdings' Earnings Growth And 7.6% ROE

On the face of it, Eureka Group Holdings' ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 7.4%, we may spare it some thought. Even so, Eureka Group Holdings has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 6.6%. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 10% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Eureka Group Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Eureka Group Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 39% (implying that the company retains 61% of its profits), it seems that Eureka Group Holdings is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Eureka Group Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of three years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 41%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 9.0%.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Eureka Group Holdings has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

