Eureka woman pleads not guilty to assault with a weapon charge

Mar. 1—The Eureka woman charged after allegedly firing a gun during an October 2022 child exchange in an Olney area campground pleaded not guilty in Flathead County District Court last week.

Chelsie Marie Morrison, 33, was arraigned Feb. 23 before Judge Danni Coffman on a single felony count of assault with a weapon. Coffman set an omnibus hearing in the case for May 15 with a pretrial conference to follow on July 14.

Morrison came to the attention of authorities after deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office began investigating a disturbance at Dog Creek Campground near U.S. 93 on Oct. 3, 2022. The victim allegedly said Morrison arrived at the exchange seemingly under the influence of drugs.

He and Morrison then got into a tugging match over the child's car seat, court documents said. After putting the seat into her vehicle, Morrison allegedly grabbed the victim by his shirt and punched him.

The victim told deputies he pushed Morrison and retreated to his vehicle after she dropped to the ground, according to court documents. He heard two or three loud bangs as he drove off, attributing the noise to gunshots.

The victim later showed investigators what looked like a bullet hole in his vehicle, court documents said.

Morrison, in a separate interview, acknowledged pulling out a gun during the disagreement, saying she did so after getting struck in the face and shoved to the ground, according to court documents. She told investigators that she fired into the ground, court documents said.

Prosecutors filed the felony charge against her in January.

If convicted, Morrison faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

