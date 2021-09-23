Euro-Area Business Activity ‘Markedly’ Slows Amid Supply Strains

Carolynn Look
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Business activity in the euro area “markedly” lost momentum in September after demand peaked over the summer and supply chain bottlenecks hurt both services and manufacturers.

Surveys of purchasing managers by IHS Markit showed growth in both sectors slowing more than expected, bringing overall activity to a five-month low. Input costs, meanwhile, surged to the highest in 21 years, according to the report.

“Firms have become increasingly frustrated by supply delays, shortages and ever-higher prices for inputs,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. “Businesses, most notably in manufacturing but also now in the service sector, are being constrained as a result, often losing sales and customers.”

The figures underscore the conundrum faced by policy makers in the region, as they balance keeping borrowing costs low to support the recovery, while price spikes hamper production. Growth slowed especially sharply in Germany and France, IHS Markit said.

At the same time, coronavirus infections are also on the rise again, as are concerns over how that might affect the recovery and already-severe supply constraints.

“Concerns over high prices, stressed supply chains and the resilience of demand in the ongoing pandemic environment has consequently eroded business confidence, with expectations for the year ahead now down to the lowest since January,” Williamson said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s Biggest Online Insurer Eyes Deals Ahead of Planned IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingRenaissance Insurance, Russia’s largest online policy provider, is trawling the country’s traditional insurers for acquisition target

  • Euro zone business activity slowed in Sept, input costs hit over two-decade high

    IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, a good gauge of overall economic health, fell to a five-month low of 56.1 in September from 59.0 in August. "September's flash PMI highlights an unwelcome combination of sharply slower economic growth and steeply rising prices," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, in a statement. A sub-index tracking input costs hit 70.5, its highest in more than two decades.

  • Soft, warm and vegan-friendly, Volvo cars go leather-free

    Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday that its vehicle range will go leather-free or 'vegan-friendly' by 2030, offering instead bio-based and recycled materials to a customer base that increasingly wants sustainably sourced products. "We've got a new generation of customers coming through, they're far more interested in the products they buy and having an ethical story behind them," Robin Page, Volvo's head of design, told Reuters. Volvo said the shift recognises customer concerns over animal welfare issues in the leather industry and the environmental impacts of cattle farming.

  • Automakers Look to Hedge Against China Rare Earth Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- European automakers are in discussions with Australian rare earths explorer Arafura Resources Ltd. about sourcing elements that help power electric cars from outside China, which dominates global supply.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic Fi

  • Here's Why Companies Aren't Fighting Biden's Employee Vaccine Mandate

    President Biden met last week with business leaders to inspire others to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate would potentially affect 80 million private-sector workers. While the $14,000 penalty for companies that don’t comply, along with the requirement to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated or tested regularly, place a burden on companies, few so far have refused to participate.

  • A chef who offers health benefits, paid vacation, and a 401(k) plan raised base pay to $18 to $24 per hour and said he's not struggling to hire workers

    "The pandemic gave me an opportunity to start with a blank slate and say, let's rebuild the model and the way we've always done things," he said.

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • This Is the No. 1 Reason I'm Planning to Claim Social Security at 62

    When I make plans for my retirement, I always operate under the assumption that I'll claim Social Security benefits at 62. When I estimate what Social Security will do for me as a senior, I assume I'll start my checks at 62 for one simple reason: Because that's the earliest age they become available. Since claiming Social Security at 62 instead of starting benefits later means taking a significant hit to benefits, I don't want to overestimate how much money I'll get.

  • 5 Companies Hiring Work-From-Home Employees for Great Pay Right Now

    Not ready to give up that WFH life? Here are five companies that are hiring fully remote employees right now—complete with competitive salaries and exciting perks to boot.

  • Wormhole 2.0 ETH-SOL bridge latest in cross-chain boom

    The Solana network’s leading interoperability protocol – Wormhole 2.0 – has officially launched a cross-chain bridge between Solana and Ethereum (ETH). The bridge will enable the transfer of digital assets between ERC-20 and SPL blockchains.

  • Apple Store Workers to Get Bonuses of Up to $1,000 in Rare Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will give store employees as much as $1,000 in one-time bonuses next month, a rare move that follows a tumultuous effort to get its retail operations back on track after pandemic shutdowns. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic Fias

  • U.S. business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey

    U.S. companies' optimism about business conditions in China has recovered to hit three-year highs even though the firms have reservations about Beijing's COVID-19 policy, an annual survey showed on Thursday. Beijing's wide-ranging crackdown on companies has also unnerved U.S. firms, an American industry lobby executive said. The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, which conducted the survey with consultancy PwC China, attributed the renewed optimism to rising revenues as well as ebbing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic in China, which has largely gotten control over its spread with a zero-tolerance policy.

  • European business group calls for China to end self-reliance strategy

    China should abandon a top-level strategy promoted by President Xi Jinping to increase self-reliance, or risk harming innovation and growth prospects, said a European business group on Thursday. "There are troubling signs that China is increasingly turning inwards ... and this tendency is casting considerable doubts over the country's future growth trajectory," the report from the European Chamber of Commerce said. China has been trying to cut its dependence on overseas markets and technology in its long-term development, a shift brought on by a deepening rift with the United States, in a so-called "dual-circulation" strategy.

  • COVID-19 in Colorado update: Dr. Rachel Herlihy says hospitalizations across the state are plateauing

    Gov. Jared Polis and Dr. Rachel Herlihy provided an update on the state's response to COVID-19. During the news conference, Herlihy said hospitalizations for COVID-19 appear to be plateauing, though there is that possibility that we could be looking at potential increase in cases again.

  • McDonald's pledged to phase out its plastic Happy Meal Toys, but environmental experts say the company's real problem is its use of beef

    This means that plastic figurines could be replaced by items like 3D paper figurines or game pieces made from recycled materials.

  • Activision Blizzard Chief Legal Officer Quits as Company Battles Misconduct and Discrimination Claims

    Chief legal officer Claire Hart is the latest executive to leave embattled video game company

  • Auto industry outlook continues to worsen

    The outlook for global automakers and suppliers continues to worsen, amid heightened risk from supply chain disruptions, including the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage.Driving the news: IHS Markit slashed its forecast for global light-vehicle production in 2021 by 6.2% — about 5 million vehicles. It's cutting even deeper — 9.3% or about 8.45 million vehicles — for 2022.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's unusual for IHS Markit to whack its forecast

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Activision Blizzard confirms SEC investigation, loses chief legal officer

    The consequences are mounting for gaming giant Activision Blizzard after the company became the subject of a landmark state investigation into discriminatory workplace practices and sexual harassment this summer. Now, Activision Blizzard confirms that it is the subject of a federal investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been ramping up enforcement efforts against tech companies in recent months. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the SEC has subpoenaed Activision Blizzard and a number of the company's key executives, including CEO Bobby Kotick.

  • Stellantis Chairman says Turin, Italy key to group's production

    TURIN (Reuters) -Stellantis Chairman John Elkann said on Wednesday an investment in a historical production plant in Italy showed manufacturing in the country remained key to the carmaker, in response to criticism that it was losing its importance after the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA that created the group. Elkann said Stellantis had invested 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) in Turin to produce full-electric cars - including the battery-electric (BEV) Fiat 500 - and hybrid ones along with innovative projects, such as smart-grid recharging infrastructure. Group executives presented a red-coloured version of its 500 electric model to be produced in the Turin site, in partnership with RED, the charity group co-founded by U2 frontman Bono.