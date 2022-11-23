Euro-Area Businesses Signal a Shallower Slump Than Feared

Jana Randow
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area businesses see tentative signs that the region’s economic slump may be easing as record inflation cools and expectations for future production improve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A gauge measuring activity in manufacturing and services unexpectedly rose in November, according to S&P Global. While it still firmly indicates a recession in the 19-nation region is underway, it offers some room to think the downturn may be shallower than previously predicted.

In Germany, Europe’s largest economy, purchasing managers at factories reported an improvement in the availability of supplies and shorter delivery times for inputs. Private-sector output still shrank for a fifth consecutive month, with France seeing its first contraction since February 2021.

For the euro area, data are consistent with a drop in gross domestic product at a quarterly rate of just over 0.2%, according to S&P Global. Its composite purchasing managers’ index rose to 47.8 in November from 47.3 in the previous month. A level above 50 would indicate growth.

‘Severe Downturn’

“It’s clear that manufacturing remains in a worryingly severe downturn, and service sector activity is also still under intense pressure,” said Chris Williamson, an economist at S&P Global. “A recession therefore looks likely, though the latest data provide hope that the scale of the downturn may not be as severe as previously feared.”

The index for the UK also showed a continued contraction in private-sector activity, though the slight uptick in the reading to 48.3 was higher than the drop to 47.5 that economists had expected. S&P Global warned the UK economy is in recession, with the downturn expected to worsen heading into next year.

Read more: UK Recession Worsening as Living Costs Squeeze Bites, PMIs Show

While euro-area orders continued to fall at a steep rate in November and employment growth moderated as a result, warm weather has alleviated some fears of energy shortages in the coming months. Price increases have also eased.

“Not only should this help contain the cost-of-living crisis to some extent, but the brighter inflation outlook should take some pressure off the need for further aggressive policy tightening,” Williamson said.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The euro-area composite PMI survey revealed good news. It suggests the speed with which GDP is dropping has stabilized and that inflation is no longer accelerating. With the ECB most focused on prices, the news on that front will help those on the Governing Council arguing for a 50 basis-point hike in December instead of a 75 basis-point move.”

--David Powell. Click here to read more

Policymakers at the European Central Bank have signaled they’re far from done in raising interest rates and plan to soon start shrinking the institution’s balance sheet. At the same time, appetite for a repeat of the outsized three-quarter point hikes of September and October seems to be waning, with even some of the more hawkish officials embracing a more moderate, 50 basis-point move.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday that the euro-zone economy will very likely contract in the current quarter and the first quarter of 2023. Consumer-price gains will probably start to ease early next year, however, he told an event in Madrid.

“Inflation will remain around current levels, about 10%, in the coming months,” Guindos said. That’s about five times the ECB’s target. Core inflation will stay high, he added.

PMI readings for the US later on Wednesday are predicted to show a lack of growth in the world’s biggest economy. Australian data published earlier showed the PMI index fell to 47.7 from 49.8 in October, the lowest reading since January.

--With assistance from Harumi Ichikura, Mark Evans, Zoe Schneeweiss and Alonso Soto.

(Updates with UK PMIs in sixth paragraph, ECB vice president comments starting in 10th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Easing euro zone downturn offers hope of milder recession

    LONDON (Reuters) -The downturn in euro zone business activity eased slightly in November offering a glimmer of hope the expected recession may be shallower than feared, but consumers still cut spending amid a cost of living crisis, a survey showed on Wednesday. There has been mounting evidence the bloc is entering a recession and in a Reuters poll published on Tuesday economists gave a 78% chance of one within a year, with GDP expected to fall 0.4% this quarter and next. "Today's PMI data continue to show that the euro zone has entered a recession, with the surveys pointing to a milder contraction compared to previous recessions," said Paolo Grignani at Oxford Economics.

  • Russian rouble firms ahead of three OFZ bond auctions

    The Russian rouble strengthened on Wednesday ahead of three OFZ treasury bond auctions by the finance ministry, as the market awaited information on a price cap on Russian oil exports. Russia has sharply increased its domestic borrowing in recent weeks after a months-long hiatus. The finance ministry sold a record volume of government debt in a single day at last week's auctions and will once again offer three papers at auctions later on Wednesday.

  • IMF urges China to boost COVID vaccinations, restore property sector confidence

    The International Monetary Fund urged China on Wednesday to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates and give more robust support to its troubled property sector to restore confidence and reduce risks from a global economic slowdown and high energy prices. In a statement following virtual meetings for its annual review of China's economic policies, the IMF said it was maintaining GDP growth forecasts issued in October. "Although the zero-COVID strategy has become nimbler over time, the combination of more contagious COVID variants and persistent gaps in vaccinations have led to the need for more frequent lockdowns, weighing on consumption and private investment, including in housing," IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said in a statement.

  • IMF Says China Needs to Adjust Covid Policy, Support Property

    (Bloomberg) -- China needs to keep recalibrating its Covid Zero strategy and bolster confidence in the property market in order to spur economic growth next year, the International Monetary Fund said.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge

  • Turkish Developer in Tie-Up to Invest $2.2 Billion in US Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsTurkish developer Nef is in joint venture to invest about $2.2 billion to build affordable housing across the US where the pandemic has fueled

  • Bundesbank warns banks against 'careless' payout pledges as economy cools

    German banks should avoid making multi-year promises to their shareholders despite bumper profits this year as the outlook for the economy is worsening, Bundesbank board member Joachim Wuermeling told Reuters. He was joining other European Central Bank supervisors in telling lenders to preserve capital - a message that has irked bankers as they try to woo investors to their beaten down shares. "What we fundamentally warn banks against is making medium-term promises to investors about dividend payments," Wuermeling, a member of the ECB's Supervisory Board who oversees the euro zone's biggest lenders, said in an interview.

  • Manchester United Owner Mulls Sale of Historic Football Club

    (Bloomberg) -- The owners of Manchester United FC are exploring strategic options that could lead to a full sale of one of the world’s biggest football clubs.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family Visits

  • Iceland Extends Western Europe’s Longest Tightening to 6%

    (Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s central bank raised borrowing costs to the highest since 2010, extending one of the region’s longest-lasting tightening campaigns to bring inflation under control.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Te

  • Morgan Stanley Mulls Sale of China Education Firm Coinage, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia is considering selling Chinese financial education company Coinage International, according to people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Pris

  • Dow Jones Rallies On This; Donald Trump SPAC Jumps On Vote; This Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone

    The Dow Jones rallied amid interest rates hopes. The Donald Trump SPAC jumped on a shareholder vote. A Warren Buffett stock is in a buy zone.

  • Prosus goes on cost-cutting drive, targets profit in 2 years

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Technology investor Prosus NV said on Wednesday it would launch a cost cutting drive as it seeks to turn a profit in its core businesses within in two years. Tech companies globally are slashing costs, including by laying off staff, as inflation and rising interest rates have eaten into growth projections following the tech boom of the pandemic. Prosus, a subsidiary of South Africa-based Naspers Ltd, has investments spread across online businesses including classifieds, food delivery, payments and educational software.

  • China's Fosun seeks to sell stake in Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao- sources

    Debt-laden Chinese conglomerate Fosun International is seeking to offload a minority stake in Alibaba Group's logistics arm Cainiao, in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Fosun has appointed a financial adviser to run the sale of its stake of less than 5% in Cainiao and the plan is at an early stage, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential. The once-acquisitive conglomerate, which owns resorts brand Club Med among other assets, is looking to sell its stake in Cainiao with the firm's valuation assessed at between $18 billion and $20 billion, said one of the sources.

  • EU Softens Russian Oil Price-Cap Plan Ahead of Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union watered down its latest sanctions proposal for a price cap on Russia’s oil exports by delaying its full implementation and softening key shipping provisions.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes

  • Ukraine Latest: UK to Send Helicopters; EU Cap on Oil Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK said it completed its first delivery of helicopters to Ukraine and pledged to provide artillery rounds.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsEuropean Union ambassadors are sc

  • Oil Recovers After Choppy Session of OPEC+ Supply Speculation

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher as investors juggled an uncertain supply outlook alongside a European Union proposal to soften Russian crude sanctions.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimePrices

  • McCarthy calls on Mayorkas to resign or potentially face impeachment inquiry: 'Enough is enough'

    House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy says Republicans plan will move to impeach Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign when Republicans take the House next year.

  • Trump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- An accountant who handled the tax returns of some Trump Organization executives told a jury that Donald Trump reported a total of about $900 million in operating losses over two years.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge

  • Ivanka Trump's Latest Legal Maneuver May Be a Sign That She's Trying to ‘Distance Herself’ From Her Father's Legacy

    Ivanka Trump managed to get herself out of campaigning for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, but she cannot excuse herself from New York Attorney General Letitia James’s ongoing $250 million lawsuit against her, her dad, and brothers Donald Jr. and Eric Trump — but she sure tried. The four family members are currently required to […]

  • ‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz

    GettyAfter a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next.Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged Moscow to determine the risk of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization launching an attack on Crimea, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russ

  • Georgia Senate runoff: Poll shows leader in crucial showdown between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker

    A new AARP poll breaking down the Georgia Senate runoff found that Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow lead over Republican opponent Herschel Walker.