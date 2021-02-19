Euro-Area Economy Weakened by Lockdowns, Supply Constraints

1 / 2

Euro-Area Economy Weakened by Lockdowns, Supply Constraints

Carolynn Look

(Bloomberg) -- Business activity in the euro-area economy shrank for a fourth month in February as services struggled with continued lockdowns and factories ran into increasing supply constraints.

A composite gauge for both sectors stood at 48.1, slightly higher than in January but still below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. Services deteriorated at the fastest pace since November, while manufacturing output rose the most in four months.

The region’s factories have been a stronghold through the crisis as they adapted more easily to health and safety restrictions than businesses relying on face-to-face interactions.

Confidence in the outlook has improved. Companies across the region are “becoming increasingly upbeat about recovery prospects,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

“Assuming vaccine roll-outs can boost service sector growth alongside a sustained strong manufacturing sector, the second half of the year should see a robust recovery take hold,” he said.

The euro rose on the strength of the manufacturing readings and relative robustness in Germany, and was up 0.4% at $1.2135 at 10:56 a.m. Frankfurt time.

Still, factories are increasingly facing challenges amid trade bottlenecks. Delivery delays rose to near record levels, pushing input costs to the highest in nearly a decade.

(Updates with euro in penultimate paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Deficit Hits $380 Billion as Sunak Prepares for Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. government borrowing climbed to 270.6 billion pounds ($378 billion) in the first 10 months of the fiscal year, highlighting the challenge facing Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to return the public finances to a sustainable path.The figures are the last snapshot before Sunak announces his budget on March 3. Britain is facing the largest deficit in peacetime and pressure is building on the chancellor to add to it by extending pandemic support programs including furlough payments that are due to expire over the coming weeks.The budget deficit stood at 8.8 billion pounds in January, a month that normally generates a surplus as payments of self-assessed income tax, corporate tax and Christmas sales taxes pour into the Treasury. It was the first January shortfall for 10 years, though well below forecasts.While Sunak has signaled that tax rises or spending cuts will eventually be needed, business lobbies and economists say acting too soon risks Britain’s recovery from the worst economic slump in over 300 years. That message was reinforced this week when the Resolution Foundation warned that almost one in 10 U.K. workers expect to lose their jobs in the next three months.Sunak has spent almost 300 billion pounds in response to the pandemic, leaving total debt above 2 trillion pounds, the equivalent of almost a year’s economic output.The January deficit was well below the 25 billion pounds forecast by both the Office for Budget Responsibility and private-sector economists. The ONS said it was hard to explain the difference, noting that revenue was boosted last month by self-assessed income tax receipts deferred from last July. In addition, the end of the Brexit transition period in December meant that many regular payments to the European Union stopped last month. They included contributions to the EU budget, which averaged around 1 billion pounds a month.Tax revenue fell 1% in January from a year earlier, while spending surged almost 32%, despite a drop in debt-interest costs. The ONS figures do not include costs relating to non-payment of state-backed loans issued during the pandemic.As a result, the deficit for the whole of 2020-21 is likely to come in well below the 394 billion pounds forecast by the fiscal watchdog until the ONS incorporates the writeoffs -- estimated at around 30 billion pounds this year -- into its own figures.(Adds details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Forecast – A Quick Spike Lower Equals Massive Buying Opportunity

    Gold has been in a downtrend since August 2020. Investors are turning bearish, and we could see a selling climax in the coming days.

  • Iran Snubs Biden in Calling for End to Sanctions Before Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran said the U.S. must first return to the 2015 nuclear deal and lift sanctions if it wants to start talks with the Islamic Republic, appearing to snub an effort by the Biden administration to begin direct discussions before officially rejoining the accord.The “key sequence” for nuclear talks between the Iran and U.S. is commitment, action then a meeting, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet on Friday.The reaction -- and a similar comment from Iran’s foreign minister -- highlighted the challenges in ending an impasse that has threatened to tip the Persian Gulf region into a new conflict in the years since former President Donald Trump exited the 2015 deal and reimposed sanctions.On Thursday, the Biden administration said it would be willing to meet with Iran to discuss a “diplomatic way forward” in efforts to return to the nuclear deal, a first step toward easing tensions.“The United States would accept an invitation from the European Union High Representative to attend a meeting of the P5+1 and Iran to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran’s nuclear program,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. The P5+1 refers to the participants in the nuclear deal with Iran: China, Russia, France, the U.K., the U.S and Germany.Biden also lifted travel restrictions on Iranian enjoys and reversed a Trump-era claim that the U.S. had reimposed -- or “snapped back” -- United Nations sanctions on Iran, according to a letter sent to the UN Security Council and seen by Bloomberg.U.S. Says It’s Willing to Meet With Iran to Restore Nuclear DealThe offer is a politically risky effort by President Joe Biden to move beyond the standoff after the slew of U.S. sanctions cratered Iran’s economy and infuriated other world leaders, who argued that the accord and the inspections regime it created had reined in Tehran’s nuclear program.European parties to the nuclear deal welcomed the U.S. overture. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call Friday that Russia has “repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment” to the nuclear pact.While a turn away from a policy of sanctions is “by itself” a good thing, “it is the restoration of the JCPOA regime that is important,” Peskov said, using a formal abbreviation for the accord.The U.S. offer to hold talks was aimed at restoring a diplomatic pathway with Iran, which has been gradually abandoning its commitments under the nuclear deal in response to the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign.U.S. and European officials are particularly alarmed by Iran’s decision to stop letting the International Atomic Energy Agency conduct snap inspections by suspending the so-called Additional Protocol from Feb. 23.But politics loom large on both sides. The Biden administration doesn’t want to be seen as offering too much to Tehran and risk getting burned if an agreement can’t be reached.President Hassan Rouhani wants to save the accord and his legacy before he leaves office later this year, but he’s determined not to cave into U.S. demands. His hardline opponents -- who control most of Iran’s powerful state institutions and are likely to dominate June’s presidential elections -- oppose any engagement with the U.S. and want closer ties with Russia.(Updates with background on Iran and additional Biden measures; Kremlin reaction.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Arista Networks’ 1Q Sales Outlook Exceeds Street Estimates; Shares Gain 5%

    Arista Networks forecasted better-than-expected sales for the first quarter after results topped consensus estimates in 4Q. Shares spiked 5.2% in Thursday’s extended trading session after closing almost 1% lower on the day. The computer networking company’s 4Q revenues increased 17.4% year-over-year to $648.5 million and exceeded the consensus estimate of $628.93 million. Adjusted earnings surged 8.7% to $2.49 per share and beat the Street estimates of $2.39 per share. Arista Networks’ (ANET) adjusted gross margin was 65%, down from 65.2% year-over-year. Arista Networks CEO Jayshree Ullal said, “With our laser focus on customer success, pristine financials and transformative innovations, Arista is well positioned to continue our momentum in the post pandemic era.” For the first quarter of 2021, revenue is expected to land between $630 million and $650 million, versus the consensus estimate of $610.4 million. The adjusted gross margin is forecasted to be in the range of 63% to 65%. Meanwhile, the adjusted operating margin is likely to be around 37%. (See Arista Networks stock analysis on TipRanks) Following the 4Q results, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz increased the stock’s price target to $385 (24.7% upside potential) from $360 and reiterated a Buy rating. The analyst believes the company is “poised to sustain its momentum, being well-positioned in the data center market and expanding traction in enterprise and service provider verticals.” The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 8 Buys and 5 Holds. The average analyst price target of $326.42 implies 5.7% upside potential to current levels. Shares have jumped about 43.6% over the past six months. Arista Networks scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations. Related News: Analog Devices Posts Better-Than-Expected 1Q Earnings Amid Strong Chip Demand Moody’s Posts Better-Than-Expected 4Q Revenue But Profit Disappoints Lincoln Electric Posts Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Profit; Street Sees 5% Upside More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Fastly’s 1Q Guidance Disappoints; Shares Sink Over 15% MSA Safety’s 4Q Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates SailPoint To Snap Up Intello; Street Sticks To Buy Humana Ramps Up Dividend By 12%; Street Sees 26% Upside

  • NatWest sets aside £3.2bn to cover bad loans

    The bank sinks to a loss but will resume dividend payments to shareholders

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed, Dow hits record high after retail sales surge past expectations

    Stocks fell Wednesday to retreat from record highs, even after new data showed retail sales surged at the fastest clip since June at the start of the year.

  • Donald Trump faces a ‘huge number of lawsuits’: Larry Tribe

    Harvard Constitutional Law Professor Larry Tribe joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss he impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.

  • SpaceX Raises Fresh Cash at Massive $74 Billion Valuation

    Elon Musk's SpaceX has reportedly raised $850 million in fresh funding in a round that values the space company at $74 billion. SpaceX is one of the most ambitious, and so far most successful, of a generation of companies focused on opening up space to the private sector. The company hit a huge milestone last year when its Crew Dragon spacecraft delivered astronauts to the International Space Station, and it continues work toward its goal to develop a spaceship capable of delivering humans to Mars.

  • Billionaire Sawiris Joins Egypt’s Gold Rush After Rules Relaxed

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Egypt’s richest men is joining the rush to explore the nation’s untapped gold deposits as a shakeup in regulations attracts investors.AKH Gold, a subsidiary of Altus Strategies Plc, which is backed by billionaire Naguib Sawiris, on Wednesday signed four contracts to explore in nine blocks of Egypt’s gold-rich eastern desert. The deals, which will see AKH invest about $4.1 million, were among 10 contracts inked, the oil ministry said following a signing ceremony.Though Egypt has a long history of gold mining that goes back to the time of the pharaohs, it has only one commercial mine -- Centamin Plc’s Sukari -- and its mineral wealth remains largely under-explored and undeveloped. Mining companies have long complained that Egypt’s system of royalties and profit-sharing agreements made it difficult for them to explore and exploit minerals.To stoke investor interest, the country last year introduced new regulations that limited levies and dropped the requirement that miners form joint ventures with the government. The new rules gave a “strong push and incentives” to international and local companies to join the bid round announced last year, the ministry cited Sawiris as saying after the signing ceremony.Sawiris’s interest exploring for gold is a “good sign for other investors to join, especially with the great deal of experience his companies have in mining in many countries of the world,” the ministry said in a statement, citing Oil Minister Tarek El-Molla.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Advances With U.S. Polar Blast Slamming Oil Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to the highest in over a year as U.S. oil output plunged by a record 40% amid the country’s ongoing energy crisis, adding to an already tightening supply picture.Futures in New York extended gains following settlement after the American Petroleum Institute was said to report a 5.8 million-barrel decline in domestic crude supplies last week. The deep freeze causing historic power outages across the central U.S. has led oil output to fall by more than 4 million barrels a day nationwide. Meanwhile, Brent’s nearest contract is trading at its strongest premium to the following month in over a year, with North Sea traders this week frantically bidding for the region’s cargoes as replacements are sought for U.S. crude exports.Read more: Big Freeze in Texas Is Becoming a Global Oil Market CrisisHowever, a spate of refinery outages from the freezing temperatures has curbed demand for crude in the U.S., while gasoline consumption also decreased as the cold kept even more Americans off the road. WTI’s nearest time spread flipped back into a bearish contango structure this week amid refinery closures and infrastructure issues associated with the freeze in the U.S., indicating oversupply.“This arctic blast is really delivering a key surprise that’s elevating prices,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “The short-term disruption underlines the fragility of where we are with supplies, and we could see a number of different events that could provide us with another surge higher.”Crude’s rally faded briefly during Wednesday’s session after Dow Jones reported that Saudi Arabia plans to boost oil output in the coming months, citing unnamed advisers to the kingdom. While Saudi Arabia’s unilateral supply cuts this year came as a surprise to the market when initially announced, many investors had expected the producer to raise output come April. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is urging fellow members of the OPEC+ alliance to remain cautious as they prepare to consider further supply increases.“We’re at a very delicate point here,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. OPEC+ has “to make sure the associated demand is there before increasing the barrels and not kill the golden goose here, which is what they’ll do if they add everything at once.”Temperatures in Texas are now low enough to freeze oil and gas liquids at the well head and in pipelines laid on the ground. Before the crisis, the U.S. was pumping about 11 million barrels a day, according to government data. Production in the Permian Basin alone -- America’s biggest oil field -- has plummeted by as much as 80%.A slew of crude pipelines were also shut earlier this week due to the freeze, including those that transport oil from the nation’s largest storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, to the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to data-provider Genscape Inc. Multiple pipelines remained offline as of Tuesday.Meanwhile, the API report also showed gasoline supplies rose by nearly 4 million barrels last week ahead of refinery shutdowns due to the cold weather. Meanwhile, the data also showed declines in distillate inventories and stockpiles at the nation’s largest storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. The U.S. government will reports its storage figures on Thursday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Down Sharply as Jump in Treasury Yields Boosts Greenback

    Investors are reconsidering how long the RBNZ will maintain its stimulus package given the economy has rebounded and house prices are booming.

  • Exclusive: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine supply to the EU 30% below plans - sources

    Pfizer has not yet delivered to the European Union about 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that were due in December, EU officials said, leaving it about one-third short of the supplies it had expected by now from the U.S. company. The delay is another blow to the EU, which has also been hit by delays in deliveries from Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and U.S. company Moderna, and had also faced earlier delays on the Pfizer vaccine. By the middle of last week, Pfizer had delivered to the EU 23 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German firm BioNTech, said an EU official who is directly involved in talks with the U.S. company.

  • Married friends on my road trip only paid one contribution for gas money. Is this the cheapest couple in America?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, This past weekend I went on a road trip with three friends. I am single. Another single friend and a married couple joined us. I offered to drive and agreed to split the cost of gas.

  • Stimulus Check Update: $1,400 Checks Are Still in Play as Data Highlights the Impact of Previous Stimulus Rounds

    As the public eagerly awaits a third stimulus payment, data reveals that the last round really helped the economy.

  • Internet groups, U.S. Chamber sue Maryland over digital advertising tax

    A group representing Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and others in filing suit on Thursday to challenge Maryland's first-in-the nation new digital advertising tax. The Chamber, the largest U.S. business group; the Internet Association, which represents dozens of tech companies; the Computer & Communications Industry Association; and NetChoice filed suit in U.S. District Court in Maryland seeking an injunction to block the new tax adopted last week by the state legislature over the veto of Republican Governor Larry Hogan.

  • IRS Says All $600 Stimulus Checks Have Been Issued. Do This if You Didn't Get Yours

    In December, after months of fruitless negotiations, lawmakers finally reached an agreement on a second coronavirus relief bill that extended unemployment benefits and allowed for a second round of stimulus checks worth $600 apiece. The IRS recently announced that it's finished sending $600 stimulus payments to all of the eligible recipients it has on record. While some people may still need to wait a bit for their stimulus checks or debit cards to arrive in the mail, for the most part, if you haven't gotten any stimulus money by now, it means you'll need to file a tax return to get it.

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • On the Eve of Testifying Before Congress, Robinhood Announces It Will Provide Crypto Withdrawals

    Trading platform app Robinhood announced in a tweet yesterday -- on the eve of testifying before Congress -- that it fully intends "to provide and withdraw cryptocurrencies." See: What You Need to...

  • U.K. Average House Prices Surpass 250,000 Pounds for the First Time

    (Bloomberg) -- The average price of a home in the U.K. has surpassed a quarter of a million pounds for the first time after the housing market defied the coronanvirus crisis to post the biggest jump in more than six years.The 8.5% increase in December from a year earlier was the largest since October 2014 and took the cost of buying a property to 251,500 pounds ($349,000), according to Land Registry figures published by the Office for National Statistics Wednesday.While London recorded the smallest increase, the capital city remains by far the most expensive part of the country. Values stood at just below 500,000 pounds after a 1.1% decline from November.The housing boom reflects pent-up demand following the first lockdown in the spring, a temporary tax cut for buyers and an increased preference for family homes with more outside space, a shift brought about by changing work patterns during the pandemic.Prices of detached properties increased by 10% during the year, double the pace of apartments and maisonettes. House prices overall rose fastest in northwest England.The question is whether the boom can continue after Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s stamp-duty holiday expires at the end of next month. Some say the market is heading for a cliff edge, though a survey this week found house hunters out in force in February even though they have little hope of benefiting from the tax break, which saves buyers as much as 15,000 pounds.Read more: U.K. House Hunters Out in Force Despite Missing $21,000 Tax CutHome values are now above their pre-financial crisis peaks in every region of the U.K. after the northeast finally crossed the threshold in December, the latest figures show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk On Why Tesla Invested in Bitcoin, Not Dogecoin

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday gave an indication on why the electric vehicle maker invested in Bitcoin (BTC) and not Dogecoin (DOGE) — a meme cryptocurrency often at the center of his tweets., What Happened: The entrepreneur was responding to a tweet that contained comments by Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance where the latter said while he was “surprised that Elon's so gung-ho on Dogecoin,” it was worth noting Tesla's actual investment came in Bitcoin. Musk said Tesla's investments are not "directly reflective of my opinion." The Tesla CEO added that Bitcoin, which he describes as "simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash," is "adventurous enough for an S&P500 company," let alone Dogecoin. To be clear, I am *not* an investor, I am an engineer. I don’t even own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla. However, when fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere. Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is “almost”. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2021 Reflecting on his personal stance, Musk noted he is an "engineer" and not an "investor." “I don’t even own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla,” the billionaire entrepreneur wrote. The apex cryptocurrency also came under some criticism from the executive who said “Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is 'almost.'” Why It Matters: This month Tesla invested .5 billion in Bitcoin and said it expected to accept the cryptocurrency for payments in the near future. Musk said in an appearance on the Clubhouse app that he was a “supporter of Bitcoin.” Comments on Twitter by Musk have at times fueled spikes in the price of the Shiba Inu-themed DOGE. BTC hit an all-time high of $51,335.23 on Wednesday buoyed by Tesla’s purchase of the cryptocurrency and heightened institutional interest from other investors like MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR). BTC traded 1.39% lower at $51,332.92 at press time, while DOGE traded 11.05% higher at $0.058. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.35% lower at $787.38 on Thursday and fell 0.54% in the after-hours session. See Also: Elon Musk Asks 'Major Dogecoin Holders' To Sell Most Of Their Coins Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy DODO Cryptocurrency Has Skyrocketed 90% TodayRobinhood To Let Users Deposit, Withdraw Dogecoin And Other Cryptos: What That Means For Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.