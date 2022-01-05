Euro-Area Inflation Is Close to Peak, ECB’s Villeroy Says

William Horobin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The surge in euro-area inflation that surprised policy makers in recent months is close to its peak, according to European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

A report on French consumer prices in December shows the first signs of stabilization and the ECB expects upward pressures to fade through 2022, the French central bank chief said in a New Year address posted on his institution’s website.

According to a separate survey of confidence levels, a growing share of French households also expect the rate of price increases to ease in the coming months.

“Inflation is now close to its peak in our country and in the euro area,” Villeroy said Tuesday. “While remaining very vigilant, we believe that supply difficulties and energy pressures should gradually subside over the course of the year.”

The strength of inflation at the end of 2021 gave Villeroy and fellow ECB officials leeway to plot a course out of exceptional monetary stimulus at a December meeting. The exit will start with the expiry of net asset purchases under the central bank’s emergency Covid-19 program.

But the stabilization in prices doesn’t imply a policy shift. Rather, Villeroy repeated his prediction for a “new inflation regime” under which price growth will be closer to the ECB’s 2% target than in the years preceding the pandemic. On that basis, monetary policy would “normalize in stages,” he said.

Villeroy also shrugged off the threat of disruption from the omicron variant, saying the economic effects will be “relatively limited.” Even in an adverse scenario worse than the current situation, the Bank of France expects the economy to still return to its pre-crisis growth trajectory by 2023.

“We have learned over the past two years that every Covid wave, however serious, has diminishing economic effects,” Villeroy said.

(Adds consumer confidence survey in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The market's best three years since '99

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios 2021 was a dozen spiritually debilitating months of disruption and sickness — but also a hopeful time of vaccination, resilience and recovery. Either way, the market loved it.The big picture: The S&P 500 jumped nearly 27% last year, underpinned by super-supportive monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and hopes for forthcoming Federal spending from the Biden administration. It was the third straight double-digit showing for the benchmark index. Stay o

  • Bloomberg Media CEO and New York Times columnist to start new venture

    Bloomberg Media Chief Executive Officer Justin Smith and New York Times media columnist Ben Smith are departing their respective news organizations to start a new media firm, the two confirmed on Tuesday. Ben Smith will be the editor in chief of the as yet unnamed venture, which will build a newsroom and target "200 million people with college degrees, who read in English, who nobody is really thinking of as an audience," he said in an interview with Reuters. Ben Smith - who was editor-in-chief of Buzzfeed and a reporter at Politico prior to joining the Times in 2020 - declined to provide details on funding for the new venture, or the size of the newsroom he and his partner plan to build.

  • AmEx Postpones Return to U.S. Offices as Omicron Variant Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- American Express Co. postponed its return to U.S. offices amid a surge in Covid-19 cases linked to the highly contagious omicron variant.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockThe New York-based credit-card giant will

  • Spot Gold Rises as Dollar Erases Gains, U.S. Factory Gauge Slips

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rebounded as the dollar pared gains and a U.S. manufacturing gauge fell short of economists’ expectations.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockAn index of the dollar gave up early gains of as much as 0.3%, boos

  • Chile Tensions Over Lithium Contracts Show Scope of Clean-Energy Task

    (Bloomberg) -- Mounting opposition to new lithium contracts in Chile is the latest indication of just how difficult it will be for the world to churn out the building blocks of the clean-energy transition.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India C

  • 3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse has emerged as one of the hottest new growth opportunities in the technology sector. In addition to offering a new medium for socialization and entertainment, virtual worlds could also be a major new avenue for digital commerce and services. Unity Software (NYSE: U) provides a platform for developing interactive experiences and computer-generated visuals.

  • Your BlackBerry Dies Today: End of an Era for Iconic Handset

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be supported after Jan. 4, marking the end of an era for the storied device that catapulted work into the mobile era.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hi

  • Inflation Won’t Be Driving Markets in 2022. Here’s What Will.

    Rising consumer prices are yesterday's story. Here's what Larry Hatheway and Alex Friedman of Jackson Hole Economics are focusing on today.

  • Fed’s Kashkari says inflation has risen higher, and lasted longer, than he expected

    Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said inflation has risen higher and lasted longer than he expected. Now he sees two divergent paths for the economy.

  • Why demand for Fed’s repo facility is still surging, to $1.6 trillion into 2022

    Demand for the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase program (RPP) climbs to about $1.58 trillion on Monday, signaling high use of the overnight facility into 2022.

  • Biden likely to announce Raskin as Fed's vice chair pick this week - Axios

    Raskin, who served in the Treasury Department in the Obama administration, could bring a tougher regulatory profile to the country's most powerful bank oversight role, a position recently vacated by Randal Quarles, a Donald Trump appointee. The vice chair of supervision is the most consequential of the vacancies on the Fed's seven-member board available to be filled by Biden, giving the first-term Democrat an opportunity to leave a lasting imprint on both Wall Street oversight and U.S. monetary policy.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Early Fed Rate Hike Expectations

    The USD/JPY could continue to rise on expectations of an earlier rate hike by the Fed in March, soon after the end of its bond-buying taper.