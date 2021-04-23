Euro-Area Recovery Kicks In as Services Return to Growth

1 / 2

Euro-Area Recovery Kicks In as Services Return to Growth

Jana Randow
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

The euro area’s economic recovery got fully underway in April with services returning to growth and manufacturing expanding at a record pace. Price pressures mounted as companies faced unprecedented delivery delays.

Surveys of purchasing managers suggest that the 19-nation region is turning the page on the pandemic at the start of the second quarter, after on-and-off lockdowns dragged it into a double-dip recession.

Euro-area services grew in April for the first time in eight months, a milestone for a sector that has been hamstrung by some of the worst restrictions since the outbreak, with many shops, hospitality and entertainment providers shut. The region’s manufacturing upturn, the strongest in more than two decades of data collection, continued to be led by Germany.

New orders across both sectors rose to the highest level since 2018, and backlogs grew for a second month. Together with confidence at the highest level since data were first available in 2012, that led companies to continue to add jobs.

“The euro-zone economy showed encouraging strength,” said Chris Williamson, an economist at IHS Markit. “Although the service sector continued to be hard hit by lockdown measures, it has returned to growth as companies adjust to life with the virus and prepare for better times ahead. The manufacturing sector is meanwhile booming.”

While coronavirus infections continue to rise across the bloc, many businesses have learned to cope and an acceleration in vaccinations has fueled optimism that remaining restrictions can soon be lifted.

The European Central Bank predicts the economy will expand in the second quarter, and President Christine Lagarde expressed confidence on Thursday that the region will see a “firm rebound” in the course of the year. She also promised to keep monetary stimulus abundant to keep financing conditions favorable for companies and households.

“The ECB delivered incredibly good messages,” Agnes Belaisch, chief European strategist at Baring Investment Services, said on Bloomberg TV. Low inflation means policy makers won’t need to taper bond-buying, they’re focused on borrowing costs across all parts of the market, and risks to the outlook are balanced -- “which means, that whatever scars there are in the economy, and there are some, will not present headwinds to growth.”

Still, over 1.5 million more people are unemployed than before the crisis, with millions more dependent on government furlough programs that could mean they still lose their jobs once support schemes expire. The economy isn’t expected to make up lost ground until the middle of 2022 -- a full year later than the U.S.

Professional forecasters surveyed by the ECB lowered their growth outlook for the year to 4.2% from 4.4%, and raised their projection for next year to 4.1% from 3.7%.

Factory prices are being boosted by a combination of the strong demand, delivery delays and the biggest jump in input costs in a decade. Prices charged rose at the fastest rate since early 2018, with increases for goods at an all-time high and those for services the biggest since the start of the pandemic.

“Consumer-price inflation may well rise sharply in coming months as a result,” said Williamson, “though the extent of the rise will be dependent on the strength of demand and the supply situation, both of which remain highly uncertain at the moment.”

The ECB said on Friday that its own conversations with non-financial companies have highlighted “increasing constraints” on their ability to respond to demand pressures. Manufacturers are being hit by a shortage of inputs -- most acutely semiconductors -- and transport bottlenecks that are pushing up costs. Businesses expect supply strains to worsen in the second quarter before gradually easing in the second half of the year.

(Adds comment from strategist in eighth paragraph, ECB survey in 10th.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. economy on a solid footing, coronavirus still top threat: Reuters poll

    The U.S. economy will grow at its fastest annual pace in decades this year and outperform most of its major peers, with the outlook upgraded sharply, but another COVID-19 surge was the biggest risk over the next three months, a Reuters poll showed. There was a new wave of optimism among economic forecasters predicting a boost to economic activity from the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package already passed and also from U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan, according to the April 16-20 poll of over 100 economists. While the International Monetary Fund's latest projection of 6.4% expansion was slightly more optimistic than the poll consensus, about 15% of 105 economists predicted the economy would grow 7% or more this year, with the range of forecasts showing higher highs and higher lows compared with last month.

  • US weekly jobless claims decline again, hitting new pandemic low

    New filings for US unemployment benefits declined again last week, hitting their lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

  • ECB Keeps Stimulus Settings in Place to Await Economic Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank left its crisis-fighting tools unchanged, asserting that its current stimulus settings are powerful enough to put the economy on track for a rebound later this year.The Governing Council kept the size of its pandemic-bond buying program at 1.85 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion), confirming that purchases will run at an elevated pace in the current quarter.Officials also held the deposit rate at -0.5% and said they will continue to provide long-term loans to banks to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.President Christine Lagarde will hold a virtual press conference at 2:30 p.m. Frankfurt time, where she’s likely to be quizzed about how long the ECB plans to keep its stimulus in place after vaccinations allow lockdowns to ease and a euro-zone recovery takes hold.At its last meeting in March, the ECB pledged to significantly step up asset purchases to contain the fallout of a government-bond sell-off that was driven by a speedy U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Such market moves pose a risk to euro-zone activity, as sovereign yields are used as a reference for the cost of bank loans to companies and households.Officials have spent an average net 17 billion euros per week under their pandemic program since then, up from about 14 billion per week in the first weeks of 2021. The aim is to keep borrowing costs for companies, households and governments across the euro area favorable during the pandemic. Net purchases are currently set to last until the end of March 2022.More than 60% of economists in a recent Bloomberg survey expect the ECB to stick to that timeline, despite regular pledges from officials that they will extend and expand the program if needed.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The most logical action for Lagarde at the press conference is probably to express cautious optimism on the economic outlook without providing many hints on the pace of weekly PEPP buying beyond 2Q.”-David Powell, To read his report, click here.The European Union has significantly stepped up its pace of vaccinations in recent weeks, smoothing the path for an economic rebound that’s expected to gain strength in the second half of the year. For now, wide parts of the bloc are still facing severe restrictions to fight an elevated level of infections.Lagarde may also be asked about the ECB’s plans for winding down emergency stimulus, as well as the institution’s ongoing strategy review. The latter, which includes a likely revision of the central bank’s “below, but close to 2%” inflation target, is set to produce results by September.The timetable risks clouding the outlook for investors trying to judge the ECB’s intentions for policy during the recovery phase. That raises the specter of volatile borrowing costs -- a so-called taper tantrum -- that could undermine the region’s bounce back from the virus lockdowns.Belgian central-bank chief Pierre Wunsch said this month he hopes the ECB can begin exit talks “within a reasonable time frame,” and his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot suggested tapering purchases from the third quarter.France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau has proposed a transition from pandemic bond-buying to an “adapted” version of an older purchase program, while maintaining negative interest rates, long-term bank loans and explicit guidance on its inflation tolerance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bosch sees growth in 2021, but warns on chips shortage

    Bosch, the world's largest car parts supplier, on Thursday said it expects sales and profit to grow this year, but warned about the impact of a shortage of semiconductors that has hit global car production. Bosch forecast a 6% increase in sales and operating margin of 3% in 2021 after reporting a 17% jump in first-quarter sales, but meeting this target depends on the impact on the industry of a bottleneck of semiconductors, it said. Production at Bosch's new semiconductor plant in the German city of Dresden will start in September, three months earlier than planned, but it cannot solve the bottleneck problem, Bosch Chief Executive Volkmar Denner told journalists.

  • Daimler Sees Mercedes Margins Surging to the Highest in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG forecast that its main Mercedes-Benz unit will be more profitable than it’s been in years thanks to resurgent vehicle demand in the midst of the global pandemic.The world’s biggest luxury-vehicle maker said it expects a 10% to 12% annual return on sales for its cars and vans division, raising its forecast from 8% to 10%. That would be a historically strong showing -- the car operation came up short of double-digit margins every year following Daimler’s 2007 sale of Chrysler.“We are very confident that we can keep up the pace to improve our margins on a sustainable basis and at the same time expand our electric-vehicle lineup,” Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said. Plans to spin off and list the Daimler truck unit before year-end are “well on track.”A year after the auto industry’s worst crisis in decades, business for German premium-car makers has roared back to record levels. Both Mercedes and BMW AG reported all-time high sales for the first quarter, driven by red-hot demand in China. Getting earnings back on track will be pivotal to financing investments in electrification and software development as the industry segues to more technologically advanced, battery-powered vehicles.Daimler shares rose as much as 1.9% on Friday in Frankfurt trading and have climbed almost 30% this year.China BoostStrong demand in China has continued during the second quarter, Wilhelm said on a call with analysts. Sales in the company’s largest market soared 60% in the first three months of the year.The higher guidance for cars was “encouraging,” especially in light of production curbs related to the global semiconductor shortage, RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan said in a note. Premium carmakers appeared to be faring better than mass-market peers in the supply crunch, he said.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysMercedes is already hitting 2025 targets as a result of robust China sales, the new S-Class and SUVs ahead of increased lower-margin BEV sales in 2022. A separately listed Mercedes business by year-end -- focused on BEVs and tech -- is aimed to close the valuation gap with Tesla.-- Michael Dean, BI automotive analystClick here to read the researchMercedes this month revved up its electric-car rollout with the new EQS sedan, the battery-powered sibling to its flagship S-Class, as traditional carmakers broaden their attack on Tesla Inc. Daimler expects the truck spinoff to help the company better tackle diverging technology trends in the passenger-car and commercial-vehicle industries.The company will update investors on its commercial-vehicle strategy on May 20. The unit’s margins are likely to reach the upper end of the target corridor for this year of 6% to 7%, Wilhelm said.Chip CrunchWhile carmakers around the world are benefiting from customers returning to showrooms, the global shortage of semiconductors that’s hampered production since late last year may deliver the biggest blow to output this quarter.The chip crunch has led Daimler to prioritize making its highest-returning models. This contributed to profitability for the cars division rising to 15.2% during the first quarter, up from 2.2% a year ago.“Although visibility is limited at present, Daimler assumes some recovery in the third and fourth quarter,” the company said.Daimler also raised the expected operating return for mobility services to between 14% and 15%, up from 12% to 13% previously. Improving business conditions prompted the company to release preliminary first-quarter earnings last week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen labour boss who clashed with CEO to take Traton role

    HAMBURG (Reuters) -The head of Volkswagen's powerful works council will take a management position at the carmaker's truck unit Traton, removing a prominent opponent of faster and more drastic restructuring at the German carmaker. Traton said on Friday that Bernd Osterloh, who has been a member of the supervisory board at Volkswagen since 2005, will take up the position of personnel director on May 1. Last year, the 64-year-old Osterloh clashed with Volkswagen Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess, opposing an attempt to extend Diess' contract as he strives to cut costs and free up resources to invest more in electric vehicles.

  • Philippines protests China's 'threatening' South China Sea presence

    The Philippines has sent two new diplomatic protests to China over its failure to withdraw what it called on Friday "threatening" vessels that were massing in contested areas of the South China Sea. The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks over the lingering presence of hundreds of Chinese boats in its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), testing relations between two countries that have sought to heal their historic rifts. The Philippine foreign ministry said maritime officials had observed the "continued unauthorised presence and activities" of 160 Chinese fishing and militia vessels around the disputed Spratly islands and Scarborough shoal, as of April 20.

  • A COVID triple-mutant found in India could be much more deadly, and may be resistant to existing vaccines

    Researchers are describing it as an "immune escape variant," as vaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID can be infected.

  • Hundreds of Jewish supremacists chant 'Death to Arabs' as tensions boil over in Jerusalem clashes

    Israeli police were deployed to keep members of the far-right, Jewish extremist group, Lehava, away from crowds of Arab and Israeli counter-protesters.

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • One dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer's vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 that lasts at least 10 weeks

    One dose of a Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine reduced COVID-19 infections by 65%. Two doses of Pfizer's shot reduced infections by 90%.

  • Madonna's daughter Lola Leon opens up about how she is (and isn't) just like us

    Madonna is her mother. Timothée Chalamet was her first boyfriend. Lourdes Leon, a.k.a. Lola, talked to Vanity Fair about growing up famous.

  • Minutes into a 911 call a Florida driver realizes what smashed through her windshield

    “Something just came through the windshield and hit my mom in the head!” a woman cried out to a 911 dispatcher after she pulled over on Interstate 95 while driving to Daytona Beach on Wednesday.

  • Seth Rogen says it's not a 'coincidence' that he hasn't directed a movie since 'The Interview' and the subsequent Sony hack

    The actor also admits to The New York Times that he was "gun shy" after all the controversy that surrounded the release of his 2014 comedy.

  • German business favours Greens candidate to succeed Merkel - poll

    Germany's business elite favours Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after a federal election in September, an opinion poll published on Thursday showed. Baerbock said on Monday she would run to become chancellor at the Sept. 26 election, the first time the left-leaning ecologist party has sought the top job in its 40-year history. The Civey poll of 1,500 executives for WirtschaftsWoche magazine, conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, showed 26.5% favoured Baerbock for chancellor, ahead of Christian Lindner of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) on 16.2%.

  • NASA's Ingenuity helicopter just flew sideways over the Martian surface in its second aerial adventure

    Ingenuity is moving fast after its first flight. Future attempts will go further and faster as NASA engineers push the helicopter 'to the limit.'

  • The scientist behind Pfizer's vaccine says people will likely need a 3rd COVID-19 shot and yearly doses

    BioNTech's chief medical officer said the COVID-19 vaccine would be similar to the annual flu shot as immunity wanes over time.

  • Kayleigh McEnany says LeBron James would face more consequences if his name were 'LeBron Trump'

    "Let's say his name was LeBron Trump and he was a right-wing activist. He would be banned from Twitter and he would lose his job," McEnany said.

  • Senate Republicans unveil a $568 billion infrastructure package that would keep the Trump tax cuts

    The plan would set up user-fees to tax people rather than corporations. Democrats are likely to oppose it since it's a quarter of Biden's proposal.

  • Other ex-officers charged in George Floyd's killing are 'almost 100 percent' going to plead guilty after Derek Chauvin's conviction, experts say

    The former officers will want to avoid a jury trial in the wake of Chauvin's conviction, criminal justice experts tell Insider.