Euro Buyers Fend Off Dollar Parity in Last-Gasp Defense

(Bloomberg) -- For now, a wall of derivatives bets is keeping the euro from hitting parity with the greenback for the first time in two decades.

Traders mounted a last-ditch push on Tuesday to stop those options contracts from triggering after the shared currency slid to within a whisker of a pure one-for-one rate. It’s a border that could quickly collapse if fresh concern over Russian natural-gas supplies or signs of a relatively more hawkish Federal Reserve drive the euro lower.

Since the euro first fell below $1.05, data from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation show that parity has steadily become the most traded options strike in the currency. That means many traders have motivation to defend the level, with Tuesday’s price action a textbook case of such barrier protection.

“My sense is a large queue of buy orders at 1.00 stand in place in the market looking to reduce short exposure via either spot or option structures,” said Neil Jones, head of foreign-exchange sales to financial institutions at Mizuho.

During the past month, a total notional amount of 180 billion euros ($181 billion) have traded for euro vanilla put options, according to DTCC data. Those with a strike at parity that haven’t expired as of Tuesday stand at over 12 billion euros. A significant portion of the currency derivatives market is over-the-counter transactions where data isn’t available, meaning this number is just a fraction of the actual exposure.

Still, the popularity of the parity strike in publicly-reported deals shows how it’s a crucial level that can mean the difference between a profit or a loss for traders.

After a slow descent, the euro touched $1.00003 at 11:46 a.m. in Frankfurt, its weakest since 2002, according to pricing sourced by Bloomberg. Then came the rebound as it abruptly reversed losses to trade as high as $1.00688. Some pricing providers showed it briefly hit parity, leading some to debate whether the level had gone.

The euro’s downward spiral has been rapid, given it was trading around $1.15 in February. A series of increasingly-large Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes has supercharged the dollar, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has worsened the economic outlook in the euro zone and pushed up the cost of the region’s energy imports.

The euro-dollar pair traded “as close to parity as you can get without trading it,” said Brad Bechtel, foreign-exchange strategist at Jefferies LLC. “Although we should continue to see a good amount of profit-taking around these levels which may support the pair for a bit, the selling pressure is unlikely to abate for now.”

If the level does break, there is a possibility that it could tumbled significantly further. Jordan Rochester, a strategist at Nomura International, reckons that the currency could go as low as 90 US cents if the Nord Stream 1 pipeline fails to come back on line.

