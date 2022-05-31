Euro edges down but set for largest monthly gain in a year

Illustration shows Euro banknotes
Alun John
·3 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The euro gave back some of its recent gains on Tuesday, but was still set for its best month in a year as markets reposition in anticipation of interest rate increases in Europe and the possibility of a slower pace of U.S. rate hikes.

The euro was at $1.0745, down 0.3%, having hit a five-week high of $1.0786 overnight, as German inflation rose to its highest level in nearly half a century in May on the back of soaring energy and food prices.

This strengthens the case for more aggressive rate rises from the European Central Bank, which is expected to start to raise rates in July for the first time since the pandemic began.

Eurozone CPI data is due later on Tuesday, and CBA analysts said the German data implied a possibility that this could come in above expectations as well.

In addition, "There are a number of ECB officials speaking tonight, no doubt talking up the prospects of higher European interest rates," they said in a note to clients.

The euro is also set for a 2.2% gain in May, which would be its biggest monthly rise in a year.

The dollar index was at 101.63, having fallen to a five-week low of 101.29 overnight. The index measures the greenback against six peers with the largest weighting given to the euro.

"The focus has shifted from higher inflation and more rate hikes to worries about whether Fed tightening has put pressure on the economy, and that has caused the dollar to weaken over the last few weeks," said Redmond Wong, market strategist at Saxo Markets Hong Kong.

He added, however, that there was no certainty that the Federal Reserve would pivot away from an aggressive pace of tightening, and pointed to hawkish remarks overnight from Fed governor Christopher Waller, noting "so this trend of a weaker dollar could reverse".

A rebound in sentiment towards riskier assets and currencies partly caused by an easing of lockdowns in China's financial hub of Shanghai has also weighed on the safe-haven greenback recently, say investors.

News that European Union leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut most oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, sent oil prices higher, and boosted commodity currencies.

The Canadian dollar touched 1.2653 per dollar, near a one-month high struck overnight. The Australian dollar bounced from its $0.7163 low, also helped by better-than-expected PMI data from China and was last around $0.7180.

Bitcoin was on the front foot at around $31,600 having risen above $32,000 overnight for the first time in over three weeks.

Sterling was at $1.263 and set for a monthly gain of 0.5% versus the dollar, its first monthly rise in 2022.

The yen was at 128.15 per dollar, softer on the day, but set for its strongest month since July last year.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Sonali Desai)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's factory activity falls at slower pace as COVID curbs ease

    China's factory activity contracted at a slower pace in May as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs were relaxed, but movement controls still depressed domestic demand, restrained production and weighed on the economy in the second quarter. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.6 in May from 47.4 in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday, marking the highest in three months but also the third consecutive contraction.

  • Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk

    Europe's race to replace Russian gas supply has threatened Australia's plans for five gas import terminals as they compete for key infrastructure, raising the risk of a supply shortfall in Australia's populous southeast in the next two years. France, Germany and the Netherlands among others will need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace pipelined gas from Russia, which has been hit by sanctions during the Ukraine conflict. European users are grabbing floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) needed to convert LNG to gas, leaving little left for Australian import projects that aim to fill an expected gas supply gap from 2024.

  • C$ rallies as current account surplus hits 14-year high

    The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than five-weeks against the greenback on Monday, as data showed Canada's current account surplus turning positive and ahead of an expected interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada. Canada's current account surplus was C$5.0 billion in the first quarter, swinging from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter. "We expect the ongoing strength in commodities to support the current account in Q2 (second quarter), though offset by a deeper services deficit as travel recovers more fully," said Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets.

  • Hurricane Agatha Hits Mexico With Strong Winds and Heavy Rain

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Agatha made landfall in Mexico’s Oaxaca state Monday afternoon in what’s expected to be the strongest May storm to hit the eastern Pacific on record.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsAgath

  • Rogers agrees with Canada's competition bureau to put Shaw merger on hold

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Rogers Communications Inc on Monday said it will not proceed to close its proposed C$20 billion ($15.8 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc until it reaches an deal with the competition bureau or the competition tribunal gives its verdict. Rogers also signaled that it is open for a settlement with the bureau but said it does not agree with the bureau's conclusions for rejecting the deal and will contest the ruling. "Today's agreement with the Commissioner allows the parties to focus on addressing the Commissioner’s concerns with the Transaction in order to reach a settlement," said Rogers spokesperson in a statement.

  • Giant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Power-hungry, fossil-fuel dependent Japan has successfully tested a system that could provide a constant, steady form of renewable energy, regardless of the wind or the sun. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases C

  • Shanghai Takes Biggest Steps Toward Reopening in Two Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai will let people in areas deemed low risk for Covid-19 move around the city freely and resume road and public transportation from Wednesday, in a major step forward in its efforts to dismantle a bruising two-month lockdown. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Dis

  • Oil Powers to Sixth Monthly Gain as EU Set to Curb Russian Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the longest run of monthly gains in more than a decade as European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on imports of crude from Russia to increase pressure on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBi

  • Yangaroo Announces Q1'2022 Results

    Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2022) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) (OTCPK: YOOIF) ("Yangaroo", "Company"), a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The full text of the Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis is available at www.yangaroo.com and on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Please note that all currency in this press release is denominated in United

  • Australia Q1 GDP up in the air as strong demand sucks in imports

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -A surge in Australia's imports in the first quarter and surprising strength in government spending and inventories have added to uncertainty over this week's reading on gross domestic product (GDP). The current account surplus shrank unexpectedly, data showed on Tuesday, as the jump in imports took a chunk out of economic growth, although that was balanced by the strength in government spending. A raft of data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out showed Australia's current account surplus shrank to A$7.5 billion ($5.38 billion) in the March quarter, well short of forecasts of A$13.4 billion.

  • Mexico's Cemex to fully operate UK cement plant on alternative fuel

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's Cemex, one of the largest concrete producers globally, said Monday it would fully operate a cement plant in the United Kingdom on a type of alternative fuel, as the company looks to greatly reduce its carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions. The plant in Rugby, in England's West Midlands region, is Cemex's first to fully operate on "Climafuel," a mix of paper, cardboard, wood, carpet, textiles and plastics, the company said. Cemex Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez said in a statement that the plant's conversion served "as the model for the rest of our regions."

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI)?

    A look at the shareholders of Ainsworth Game Technology Limited ( ASX:AGI ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Fed’s Waller Backs Half-Point Rate Hikes at ‘Several’ Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he wants to keep raising interest rates in half-percentage point steps until inflation is easing back toward the US central bank’s goal.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as Ch

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above

  • A 26-Year-Old Sex-Crime Fighter Dives Into South Korean Politics

    (Bloomberg) -- In the five years since Park Ji-hyun's 21st birthday, the South Korean activist has busted an online sex crime ring, published a memoir, revealed her identity to the masses, and become a senior advisor to a leading presidential candidate.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages O

  • Herro returns to Heat lineup for Game 7 of East finals

    Tyler Herro has recovered enough to play for the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night against the Boston Celtics. Herro missed the three previous games because of a groin injury. Herro was the NBA's sixth man of the year award winner this season.

  • Telecom Italia Seeks $21.5 Billion for Landline Network, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA is seeking a valuation of around 20 billion euros ($21.5 billion) for the landline network it plans to sell to a state lender and international funds, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearB

  • Ethereum passes US$2,000 mark as crypto market rises

    Ethereum gained over 10% in 24 hours to reach US$2,000 on Tuesday morning in Asia after spending the better part of a week below the mark. Ethereum was trading at US$1,985 at press time. See related article: Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto at 2022’s lowest point Fast facts The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency hit a low of US$1,721 […]

  • Stocks dip, bonds drop as German surprise renews inflation fears

    Stocks wobbled and bonds fell in Asia, while the dollar rose on Tuesday after a hot inflation reading in Germany heightened nerves about the pace and scale of looming interest rate hikes. Brent crude futures touched a two-month top of $122.43 a barrel after the European Union vowed to slash imports of Russian oil by year's end. German bund yields rose 8.1 bps overnight after German consumer prices increased at their fastest pace in half a century, strengthening the case for an outsized European Central Bank interest rate hike in July.

  • Japan's April factory output slumps in worrying sign for economy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy. Separate data showed retail sales posted the largest rise in nearly a year as consumers stepped up spending after the government eased pandemic curbs, withstanding pressure from wider price rises that threaten to hurt demand. Factory output dropped 1.3% in April from the previous month, official data showed on Tuesday, on sharp falls in the production of items such as electronic parts and production machinery.