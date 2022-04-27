Euro’s Five-Year Low Puts Parity in Spotlight as Russia Ups Ante

Libby Cherry and Michael G. Wilson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The euro fell to its lowest against the dollar since March 2017 as investors predict the currency may soon reach parity with the U.S. dollar for the first time in two decades.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The euro declined as much as 1% to 1.0534 after Russia cut off gas to Poland and Bulgaria, surpassing the trough reached in the early weeks of the pandemic in March 2020. There is now a prospect of the euro ending April below an uptrend lasting 20 years, which could put parity with the greenback on the horizon. The prospect of a rapid pace in Federal Reserve rate hikes is also fueling dollar strength, with a gauge of the greenback hitting a five-year high.

“We remain short on the euro, with parity as a target for the end of the quarter,” said Philippe Jauer, global head of foreign exchange at Amundi Asset Management. “Current market volatility has reinforced this objective.”

The euro was last on a par with the dollar back in 2002. Russia’s latest step on energy supplies is only adding to pressures on the common currency, including the global growth concerns stemming from China’s Covid-19 lockdowns.

The “forecast is still very negative,” said Clifton Hill, the global macro portfolio manager at Acadian Asset Management. The Russia move on cutting off gas to Poland and Bulgaria “puts much more pressure on the euro and accelerates the move to parity to this summer, and potentially 0.85-0.90 by the end of this year.”

Expectations for Fed rate hikes have bolstered the dollar at the expense of other Group-of-10 currencies. Money markets are almost fully pricing half-point hikes at each of the Fed’s next three policy meetings, after policy makers raised their benchmark by 25 basis points in March.

“The dollar’s role here is critical, especially given its smile: the greenback tends to outperform when the U.S. economy is outpacing others as well as when risk aversion is high. We are in that exact context today,” said Salman Baig, an investment manager at Unigestion SA. “Any further escalation of the Russian/Ukraine conflict or even more hawkish Fed tone would certainly risk the euro sliding to parity.”

Baig added that lower liquidity could also be amplifying moves. Volatility among G-7 currencies has surpassed a high previously reached in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, climbing to the highest level since April 2020, according to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. gauge.

Over the medium term, Fredrik Repton, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, sees the risks as more balanced. There’s potential for the European Central Bank to surprise markets with greater policy tightening, plus a stronger fiscal response from governments, he said.

The euro continued to fall sharply in New York trading, down 0.9% to $1.0546 as of 9:42 a.m. in New York. Options traders have become more bearish on the currency’s prospects in coming months and the cost of hedging swings is rising.

“We are now probing the pandemic-era lows, and the charts just look downright ugly,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank Ltd. “It’s hard to be optimistic on any early cessation of Russian hostilities in Ukraine.”

(Updates prices, adds comments.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s Lukoil Makes Debt Payment After Sanctioned Founder Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Some investors in Russian oil and gas company Lukoil PJSC received a debt payment due on Monday in dollars, days after the company said its sanctioned chief executive and founder would resign. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bu

  • Bunge Earnings Soar as War in Ukraine Boosts Grain Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Bunge Ltd., the world’s biggest oilseed processor, lifted its full-year earnings, citing “unprecedented” conditions on the global ag market after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a drought in Brazil increased global crop prices. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, Bul

  • British Pound Continues to Plummet Against the Yen

    The British pound initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but then collapsed against the Japanese yen for the third day in a row.

  • 'Downton' down to south of France

    It's Brits abroad as the stars of "Downton Abbey" venture to the south of France for latest movie "A New Era," in which Imelda Staunton got to act alongside her husband Jim Carter. (April 26)

  • China Central Bank Seeks to Calm Markets with Support Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank pledged to increase support for the real economy as authorities try to reassure financial markets battered by a worsening growth outlook and rising Covid lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal f

  • London Metal Exchange CEO Backtracks on Exit After Nickel Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- London Metal Exchange Chief Executive Officer Matthew Chamberlain will stay in his role after all instead of leaving to run a crypto startup, as the bourse deals with the ongoing fallout from March’s nickel crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to

  • Xi Calls for ‘All Out’ Infrastructure Push to Boost Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s President Xi Jinping made a bold commitment to boost infrastructure construction in Beijing’s latest bid to rescue economic growth, a strategy that may prove less effective this time around as authorities take a hardline approach to bringing Covid outbreaks under control.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as figures reveal Britain has imported £220m of Russian oil since invasion

    Good morning. Russia on Wednesday halted gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria for failing to pay in roubles, the Kremlin's toughest response yet to the crippling sanctions imposed by the West in response to the war.

  • 'Downton' does continental costumes

    French Riviera and Hollywood influence "A New Era" of dressing on the latest "Downton Abbey" movie - as the cast explains. (April 27)

  • How Russia’s Gas Ban Rips Through the Core of European Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has escalated the weaponization of its energy resources, compounding the pain for European industry and exacerbating an already grim outlook for the economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetG

  • Wall Street's big slide makes retail investors wary to 'buy the dip'

    U.S. investors have apparently been losing their appetite to "buy the dip" during Wall Street's recent slide, further eroding support for a market pummeled by worries over everything from tightening monetary policy to the war in Ukraine. Options trading data tracked by Vanda Research showed that purchases of calls – typically employed to express a bullish view of stock prices – have fallen close to year-to-date lows for the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ ETF, which tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index. "There are initial signs that retail might be getting a bit tired of losing their money," said Lucas Mantle, a data science analyst at Vanda Research.

  • Austria says Russian gas still flowing as it scrambles for alternatives

    Russian natural gas deliveries to Austria are continuing unrestricted and there is no indication that will change, its government said on Wednesday while adding it is scrambling to find alternative sources. Austria obtains 80% of its natural gas from Russia, a heavy dependency that it says will take time to end now that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made plain the need to shift away from Europe's cheapest source of gas. He and energy minister Leonore Gewessler added that the government was budgeting up to 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) to fill the nation's gas reservoirs to 80% of capacity by the autumn from 18% now, on top of 1.6 billion euros already earmarked this year for a strategic gas reserve.

  • Top European companies see no major disruption after Russia's gas delivery halt

    MILAN (Reuters) -Some of Europe's top companies, including Stellantis and Michelin, said on Wednesday Russia's decision to halt gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria had not disrupted factories, even as worries grow about possible bigger cuts in the region. Russian energy giant Gazprom said it had stopped gas supplies to the EU nations for failing to pay for gas in roubles, the Kremlin's toughest response yet to sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

  • Germany Vows to Continue Euro Gas Payments After Allies Cut Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said its companies will continue to pay for Russian gas in euros or dollars, hours after European Union partners Poland and Bulgaria were cut off by Gazprom PJSC for refusing to pay in rubles as President Vladimir Putin has demanded.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to

  • Archegos Founder Bill Hwang Hit With Criminal Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Archegos Capital Management founder Bill Hwang and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Halligan were arrested and charged with fraud in the latest fallout from the spectacular collapse of the family office. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to

  • Gold Markets Threaten Major Support

    The gold markets have fallen a bit during the trading session on Monday to threaten a major support level.

  • Bridgewater’s Top Strategist Says Fed Has to Ramp Up Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Rebecca Patterson has a message for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell: It’s time to get even more hawkish.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetThe chief investment strategist at Bridgewater Associa

  • Aluminum Rebounds on China Infrastructure Push, Low Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rebounded in London as investors assessed a major Chinese infrastructure push and dwindling stockpiles of the metal.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetChina’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesda

  • FTSE: UK dividends payout surges to £13bn

    All sectors increased underlying payouts in the first quarter but oil companies led the growth.

  • Crude Oil Markets Continue to Test Support

    Crude oil markets have stabilized a bit during the trading session on Tuesday to show signs of trying to stay within the massive triangle.