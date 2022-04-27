Euro’s Five-Year Low Puts Parity in Spotlight as Russia Ups Ante

(Bloomberg) -- The euro fell to its lowest against the dollar since March 2017 as investors predict the currency may soon reach parity with the U.S. dollar for the first time in two decades.

The euro declined as much as 1% to 1.0534 after Russia cut off gas to Poland and Bulgaria, surpassing the trough reached in the early weeks of the pandemic in March 2020. There is now a prospect of the euro ending April below an uptrend lasting 20 years, which could put parity with the greenback on the horizon. The prospect of a rapid pace in Federal Reserve rate hikes is also fueling dollar strength, with a gauge of the greenback hitting a five-year high.

“We remain short on the euro, with parity as a target for the end of the quarter,” said Philippe Jauer, global head of foreign exchange at Amundi Asset Management. “Current market volatility has reinforced this objective.”

The euro was last on a par with the dollar back in 2002. Russia’s latest step on energy supplies is only adding to pressures on the common currency, including the global growth concerns stemming from China’s Covid-19 lockdowns.

The “forecast is still very negative,” said Clifton Hill, the global macro portfolio manager at Acadian Asset Management. The Russia move on cutting off gas to Poland and Bulgaria “puts much more pressure on the euro and accelerates the move to parity to this summer, and potentially 0.85-0.90 by the end of this year.”

Expectations for Fed rate hikes have bolstered the dollar at the expense of other Group-of-10 currencies. Money markets are almost fully pricing half-point hikes at each of the Fed’s next three policy meetings, after policy makers raised their benchmark by 25 basis points in March.

“The dollar’s role here is critical, especially given its smile: the greenback tends to outperform when the U.S. economy is outpacing others as well as when risk aversion is high. We are in that exact context today,” said Salman Baig, an investment manager at Unigestion SA. “Any further escalation of the Russian/Ukraine conflict or even more hawkish Fed tone would certainly risk the euro sliding to parity.”

Baig added that lower liquidity could also be amplifying moves. Volatility among G-7 currencies has surpassed a high previously reached in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, climbing to the highest level since April 2020, according to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. gauge.

Over the medium term, Fredrik Repton, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, sees the risks as more balanced. There’s potential for the European Central Bank to surprise markets with greater policy tightening, plus a stronger fiscal response from governments, he said.

The euro continued to fall sharply in New York trading, down 0.9% to $1.0546 as of 9:42 a.m. in New York. Options traders have become more bearish on the currency’s prospects in coming months and the cost of hedging swings is rising.

“We are now probing the pandemic-era lows, and the charts just look downright ugly,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank Ltd. “It’s hard to be optimistic on any early cessation of Russian hostilities in Ukraine.”

