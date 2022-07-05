Euro Tumbles to 20-Year Low, Putting Parity With Dollar in Sight

Naomi Tajitsu and Libby Cherry
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The euro sank to a 20-year low against the US dollar as the prospect of a less aggressive hiking cycle by the European Central Bank added to conviction the common currency will tumble to parity with the greenback.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The single currency fell as much as 1.2% to $1.0298, its weakest level since December 2002. The losses came as money markets trimmed ECB tightening bets after French services PMI was revised lower Tuesday, widening the interest-rate differential with the Federal Reserve.

The euro has dropped more than 9% against the dollar this year as record inflation has escalated the squeeze on households and firms, and along with the fallout from war in Ukraine, is hampering the ECB’s ability to raise rates as fast as the Fed. According to Bloomberg’s options-pricing model, there is now a 60% chance the currency hits parity versus the dollar by year-end, up from 46% on Monday.

“Parity is just a matter of time now,” said Neil Jones, head of FX sales to financial institutions at Mizuho.

Trader are betting the ECB will deliver less than 140 basis points this year, down from more than 190 basis points almost three weeks ago. They expect policy makers will kick off their first tightening cycle in a decade later this month with a 25 basis points increase. The Fed has already raised rates by 150 basis points, with markets pricing in an 80% chance of a 75-basis-point hike at their July meeting.

“It is hard to find much positive to say about the EUR,” said Dominic Bunning, the head of European FX Research at HSBC, who expects the common currency to trade at parity with the dollar this year. “With ECB sticking to its line that we will only see a 25bp hike in July – at a time when others are hiking much faster – and waiting for September to deliver a faster tightening, there is also little support coming from higher yields.”

The losses Tuesday were compounded by poor liquidity and selling in euro-Swiss franc, according to three Europe-based traders. The euro fell as much as 0.9% against the Swiss franc to 0.99257, the lowest level since 2015.

“The FX market is not back up to full liquidity given US holiday,” said Mizuho’s Jones. “Any given size of trade is likely to have a greater impact on market movement.”

(Adds voices, context throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Euro plunges to two-decade low vs dollar as economic fears mount

    The euro sank to a two-decade low versus the dollar on Tuesday as another surge in natural gas prices reignited worries about the health of the euro zone economy and data showed euro zone business growth slowed sharply in June. Survey data showed business growth across the euro zone slowed further last month and forward-looking indicators suggested the region could slip into decline this quarter as the cost of living crisis keeps consumers wary. Elsewhere, stock markets gave up early gains on Tuesday as the latest surge in natural gas prices rattled sentiment, offsetting earlier optimism about signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

  • China’s Reprieve From Global Inflation Threatened by Pork

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationChina has largely escaped the crippl

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 Billion

  • Shippers Still Willing to Touch Russian Crude Oil Are Cashing In

    (Bloomberg) -- A handful of shipowners still willing to transport Russian crude are reaping big rewards on at least one route as others shun the trade.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight Infla

  • Russia Tycoon Potanin Agrees to Nornickel-Rusal Merger Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Vladimir Potanin, the biggest investor in MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, said he’s ready to discuss merging the mining giant with United Co Rusal International PJSC as sanctions against Russia weigh on both companies.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate

  • Inflation Expectations Hit Record in Bank of Canada Surveys

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation expectations over the next couple of years have hit at a record in Canada, a worrying development that will stoke bets of more aggressive interest rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback o

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The first half of the year has been brutal for investors. But now is the time to buy high-quality businesses if you have some cash available.

  • Biden Is Said to Be Close to Rollback Some China Tariffs

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;may announce a rollback of some US tariffs on Chinese consumer goods as soon as this week as the administration seeks means to fight accelerating inflation, according to people people familiar with the deliberations. Eric Martin reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Imme

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Bond Yields Jump; BYD Leaves Tesla In The Dust

    Don't feed the bear market, prepare for the next bull run. Tesla deliveries fell sharply in Q2 with BYD on tap.

  • Housing correction is 'dead ahead,' warns Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi — here’s how he sees things playing out over the next several months

    He also predicts a ‘more significant pullback’ if this one thing happens.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Rebounds Past $20K; China’s Blockchain Revolution Is Missing On-Chain Data

    Ether and most other major altcoins regain ground they'd lost in last week's downturn; China companies may be unconvinced by blockchain technology.

  • IKEA reopens for online fire sale in Russia before market exit

    IKEA will open for business for a final time in Russia on Tuesday, with customers permitted to buy goods in an online-only fire sale before the Swedish furniture company winds down its operations in a market to which it hopes one day to return. "From July 5 for a few weeks you can buy IKEA goods only on ikea.ru," IKEA said on its Russian website. IKEA's Russian press service had no immediate comment.

  • European Gas Extends Blistering Rally as Supply Woes Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas in Europe rose to the highest level in almost four months as planned strikes in Norway threaten to further tighten a market that’s already reeling from Russia’s supply cuts.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Cl

  • Reliance, ONGC Credit Quality to Weather India Tax, Moody’s Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. and state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corp. are unlikely to suffer a “material” dent to their credit quality from India’s decision to levy additional taxes on local fuel exports and oil production given already elevated crude prices, Moody’s said. Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending S

  • Henry Kissinger: The Internet Does Not Make Great Leaders

    In his new book, Kissinger examines six world leaders

  • BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea

    A surprise decision by South Korean boy band BTS to take a break from live shows has rekindled debate about mandatory military service in a country setting global pop-culture trends while facing a decades old Cold War threat. Military service is hugely contentious in South Korea where all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 are meant to serve for about two years as part of efforts to defend against a hostile North Korea. Over the years particular categories of men have won exemptions - either allowed to put off service for a certain time or allowed to do shorter service - including men who win a medal at the Olympics or Asian Games and classical musicians and dancers who win a top prize at certain competitions.

  • Boeing and 7 More Industrial Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    The second quarter was brutal for stocks. But the drops have left several industrial shares looking attractive, at least according to the Street.

  • Gold Drops on Treasury Yields Rise, Potential US Tariff to Ease Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady as investors weighed the possible scrapping of some US tariffs on Chinese consumer goods that could help ease inflation. Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight Infl

  • TopGolf CEO plans to outdrive recession risk to service businesses

    During an inflationary reality for consumers, TopGolf looks to weather a cost-conscious visitor — while replicating its driving range formula at new geographic locations.