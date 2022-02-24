Euro Falls to March 2020 Low Against Surging Dollar on Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- The euro plunged to its lowest against the dollar since June 2020, while a gauge of the greenback rose the most in nearly two years, as Europe’s biggest security crisis in decades sends haven demand soaring.

The single currency fell as much as 1.8% to 1.1106, below its previous 2022 low, and hit a nearly seven-year low against the Swiss franc, with the pair down as much as 1%. The selloff in European currencies contributed to a U.S. currency rally as the Bloomberg Dollar Index climbed as much as 1.4% as it nears an year-to-date high.

The euro has now erased the gains seen after the European Central Bank struck a more hawkish tone earlier this month. The invasion sent oil prices soaring, complicating the outlook for officials planning to tighten policy to deal with inflation that’s already at the highest in decades. Money markets pared bets on interest-rate hikes.

“FX investors believe that any intensification of the crisis will aggravate the stagflation risks to the euro-zone recovery, delay any meaningful policy normalization by the ECB and weigh on the euro,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency strategy at Credit Agricole SA.

The cost of hedging price swings in the euro-dollar pair over the next week reached its highest level since December 2020 in the midst of the market turmoil, while a measure of options sentiment over the same tenor is at its most bearish on the common currency since March 2020.

The dollar index rally pared some gains after U.S. equities eased losses from the open, with the Nasdaq down about 0.1% after dropping as much as 3.5%. Developed-market gains were concentrated against the euro and British pound, the latter of which traded down as much as 2%.

