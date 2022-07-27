Euro fragile as Fed hike looms, gas risks weigh

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. Dollar and Euro banknotes
Rae Wee
·2 min read

By Rae Wee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The euro nursed losses on Wednesday after its sharpest drop in two weeks, as a cut in Russian gas supply sent energy prices soaring, while the dollar held ground ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike later in the day.

The euro fell about 1% to $1.0108 overnight, the largest fall since July 11 and was steady in early Asia trade at $1.0139. Europe's growth remains vulnerable to Russian gas supplies, which have become a major risk since the start of the Ukraine war.

Flows along the Nord Stream pipe from Russia to Germany fell on Tuesday and will drop further on Wednesday.

"Energy supply is likely to remain a key issue for the European economy over the coming months," said Kristina Clifton, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The euro can trade below parity, more than just briefly (and) sooner rather than later."

Elsewhere moves have been restrained ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement due at 1800 GMT. The yen was steady at 136.98 per dollar. The Australian and New Zealand dollars edged marginally higher in early trade, but were kept below Tuesday highs. Sterling hovered at $1.2048.

Analysts said the Australian dollar could rise if inflation data due at 0130 GMT surprises on the upside. Headline inflation is expected to hit a three-decade high of 6.2%. The Aussie was last up 0.2% at $0.6950 and the kiwi rose 0.2% to $0.6243.

Markets have priced in a 75 basis point Fed hike later on Wednesday, with a 13% chance of a supersized 100 bp raise.

Focus will also be on the news conference at 1830 GMT for any hint that policymakers' resolve to hike further is waning as growth slows.

"It's more of a wait-and-see rather than the expectation of a large surprise," said Galvin Chia, emerging markets strategist at NatWest Markets.

He expects the U.S. dollar to remain supported by safe haven flows over the longer term, amid a darkening global outlook.

Overnight data showed U.S. consumer confidence falling to a nearly 1-1/2 year low and new home sales slumping, while Walmart shares slid after the retailer issued a profit warning.

Last week European manufacturing data was soft.

"Downside risks to the eurozone growth and broader growth concerns globally tends to suggest more dollar strength," Chia said.

The U.S. dollar index stood at 107.08, not far below mid-July's 20-year high of 109.290. It gained 0.64% overnight, snapping three straight sessions of declines.

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Gold dips on uptick in yields ahead of expected Fed rate hike

    Gold prices gave up initial gains to slip on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields edged back up, while investors positioned themselves for an expected 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week. Spot gold was down 0.4% to $1,719.49 per ounce by 1:46 p.m. ET (1746 GMT). The biggest factor influencing gold is the anticipation of the Fed meeting, with U.S. second-quarter GDP numbers on Thursday also likely to be a significant driver, said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

  • Stocks fall, bonds rise as investors seek safety

    Wall Street equities fell and U.S. Treasuries rallied on Tuesday a day before a likely Federal Reserve rate hike as investors grappled with growing economic concerns after retail giant Walmart Inc's profit warning and signs of a looming gas supply crisis in Europe. The bid for safety also boosted the U.S. dollar, which snapped a three-session losing streak, while the energy supply concerns weighed on the euro. European Union leaders agreed to ration gas usage after Russian's Gazprom said gas flows to Germany would fall from Wednesday to half of the current amount - already at just 40% of normal capacity.

  • DHS lawyers mull whether to allow Secret Service to work with Jan. 6 panel

    The legal review comes as lawmakers are calling on DHS inspector general to step aside.

  • SK Hynix sees memory chip demand slowing in H2, including server chips

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it expects memory chip demand to slow in the second half of the year, after booking its biggest second-quarter profit since 2018. "Shipments of PCs and smartphones that contain memory (chips) are expected to become lower than initially predicted," SK Hynix said in a statement. As well, a clutch of chipmakers including Micron Technology Inc have warned of a rising chip glut after a two-year long global shortage of chips.

  • Central banks must resist urge to back off inflation fight - IMF economist

    Global central banks may get "antsy" about the swiftness of economic pain brought on by monetary tightening to fight inflation and be tempted to cut interest rates before the job is done, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist said on Tuesday. That would be a huge mistake, prolonging the agony of inflation, IMF research director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told Reuters in an interview. Gourinchas said rate hikes like the one expected from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday are already raising borrowing costs and softening demand.

  • The Ukrainian fighters standing in Russia’s way on eastern front

    At the sharp end of efforts to stop the Russian army's progress in eastern Ukraine are the Carpathian Sich battalion, a unit of Ukrainians and foreign nationals who answered Kyiv's call for help to confront the invader. The fighters say they are bound together by a fierce commitment to Ukraine that is now being put to a punishing test.

  • Australian inflation speeds to 21-year high, peak still to come

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian inflation sped to a 21-year high last quarter and is likely to accelerate even further as food and energy costs explode, stoking speculation interest rates will need to more than double to bring the outbreak under control. Wednesday's gloomy report comes just a day before Treasurer Jim Chalmers is due to update the previous government's budget forecasts, and he is already warning that inflation would get worse before it got better. "It will be confronting," Chalmers told reporters on the update.

  • China’s Borrowing Cost Slump Shows Limits of PBOC Policy Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- There is so much cash sloshing around inside China’s banking system and so little appetite for loans that lenders are leaning on each other like never before.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionTh

  • Coca-Cola Tops Estimates on Higher Prices, Raises Guidance

    (Bloomberg) -- Coca-Cola Co.’s second-quarter sales exceeded expectations and the company raised its full-year guidance, as decades-high inflation and higher prices found consumers around the world still willing to pay more for beverages.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleEU Nations Back 15% Gas-Cut Target as Russia Reduces FlowsShallow Recession

  • Visa Earnings Gain as Travel Comes Back

    Travelers have returned to the road and skies, lifting revenue at the payments company well beyond what Wall Street had expected.

  • Coca-Cola Beats Earnings Estimates and Lifts 2022 Revenue Guidance

    The beverage giant raises guidance even as it reports a bigger impact from foreign exchange headwinds.

  • Rolls Royce Names This PE Partner As New Chief From January; Analysts Give Thumbs Up

    Rolls Royce Holdings plc (OTC: RYCEY) named Tufan Erginbilgic, a private equity partner and former BP plc (NYSE: BP) executive, to succeed Warren East as the CEO, effective January 1. East, on February 24, disclosed his intention to step down at the end of this year. Erginbilgic, 62, is a partner at Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm that focuses on large-scale investments in infrastructure businesses. “He has extensive strategic and operational experience and a firm understan

  • Fed chair Powell is not done telling markets where rates will go

    Since it began its current round of interest-rate hikes this year, the U.S. Federal Reserve has aimed to let investors know ahead of time not just where rates are heading generally but exactly how big a move to expect each time. And despite some snags, including what analysts say was a last-minute but successfully telegraphed change of plans before the June meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell isn't likely to abandon those efforts. The Fed and other central banks have long used that signaling - known as forward guidance in their parlance - to set expectations about where policy is headed to help create the financial conditions conducive to their goal.

  • Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast as soda demand defies price hikes

    Coca-Cola Co lifted its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, encouraged by buoyant demand for sugary sodas in the face of price increases to combat higher costs. Global sales volumes rose 8% in the second quarter, the company said, powered by growth in both developed and emerging markets, while average selling prices increased about 12%. The Dow component's shares were up 2.2% in early trading, while the broader market was down after top U.S. retailer Walmart Inc cut its full-year profit expectations on a slowdown in discretionary spending.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The cannabis industry has some incredible deals at the moment, but not all pot stocks will be winners.

  • Google cofounder Sergey Brin might pocket over $100 million by selling his Tesla stock, after plowing $500,000 into Elon Musk's automaker before it went public

    Brin has moved to dump his stakes in Elon Musk's companies after the Tesla CEO reportedly had a brief affair with his wife. Musk has denied the claim.

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • Billionaires Are Piling Into These 2 Dividend-Paying Pharma Stocks

    U.S. stock markets are going through a historically turbulent period right now. Rising interest rates, geopolitical unrest, supply chain woes, and record-setting levels of inflation have wreaked havoc on U.S. stock prices this year. Billionaire super-investors like Bridgewater Associates' Raymond Dalio and Citadel's Kenneth Griffin haven't exactly shied away from buying certain equity classes this year, however.

  • Walmart just issued a major profit warning. 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry predicted the mega-retailer's problems

    Burry said inflation would hit consumer demand, and retailers would cut prices to shift inventory, eroding company earnings. Walmart saw exactly that.