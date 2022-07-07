Euro hovers near 20-year low on recession worries

Illustration shows Euro banknotes
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Buckland
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The euro hovered near a two-decade low against the dollar on Thursday as Europe's energy woes cast a long shadow over the economic outlook.

The euro was about flat at $1.01845 after sinking as low as $1.01615 on Wednesday, for the first time since late 2002.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against six peers including the euro, sterling and yen - held close to a 20-year peak at 107.27 reached overnight, last changing hands at 107.03.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the country must move faster in its green energy transition with Russia using energy as a political weapon amid the war in Ukraine.

"U.S recession risk will periodically undercut the dollar, but Europe's energy cost squeeze is a greater threat to the Eurozone growth outlook," Westpac strategists wrote in a client note.

"The DXY's (dollar index's) broader medium-term uptrend likely persists a while yet, with scope for further unwinding of pricing for ECB policy tightening."

Thickening clouds over the European economy come just as the European Central Bank is preparing to raise borrowing costs for the first time since 2011.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve has been hiking rates aggressively, and minutes of June's meeting - when policy makers tightened by 75 basis points, the most since 1994 - revealed their concern that worsening inflation would erase faith in the Fed's ability to control it.

Investors had been paring bets for a prolonged aggressive tightening campaign since that meeting, as recession worries flared, but data overnight showed U.S. job openings fell less than expected in May, pointing to a still tight labor market that could keep the Fed on the offensive.

The next major U.S. economic release will be Friday's jobs report for June. Economists polled by Reuters expect employers to have added 268,000 non-farm payrolls during the month.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields slipped to 2.904% in Tokyo trading on Thursday from as high as 2.935% overnight, when the yield also tumbled to a more than one-month low of 2.746% due to conflicting signals over the policy outlook.

The dollar-yen rate, which is extremely sensitive to changes in long-term U.S. yields, eased 0.07% to 135.79 yen, consolidating around that level after pulling back from a 24-year high at 137.00 at the end of last month.

Analysts expect the pair to stay above 130 by year-end, although only seven of the 61 respondents expect it to be weaker than it is now, with four of those predicting a surge to 140, a Reuters poll showed.

Sterling languished near a two-year trough with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fighting to keep his job amid a mounting rebellion within his party.

Investors also digested balanced comments from Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill, who said he was willing to step up the pace of rate hikes depending on the economic data, but preferred a "steady-handed" approach to "one-off bold moves," which can "be disturbing."

Sterling was little changed at $1.1924, after an overnight dip to the lowest since March 2020 at $1.1877. [GBP/]

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sonali Desai)

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s What Makes Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) a Great Buy

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the management team added one new holding and eliminated two positions from the Fund portfolio. With very little cash, the portfolio remains fully invested. Try […]

  • Is it a Wise Choice to Invest in LHC Group (LHCG)?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the management team added one new holding and eliminated two positions from the Fund portfolio. With very little cash, the portfolio remains fully invested. Try […]

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Chart Industries (GTLS)

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the management team added one new holding and eliminated two positions from the Fund portfolio. With very little cash, the portfolio remains fully invested. Try […]

  • Is i3 Verticals (IIIV) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the management team added one new holding and eliminated two positions from the Fund portfolio. With very little cash, the portfolio remains fully invested. Try […]

  • Carlyle Cuts China Exposure in New Asia Fund By Up to Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc.’s new $8.5 billion Asia fund aims to have as little as half the exposure to Greater China as previous funds, driven by investor concern over rising geopolitical risks and regulatory uncertainty in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut W

  • Carillon Tower: “Ambarella (AMBA) Continues to Face Supply Headwinds From its Foundry Partner”

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the management team added one new holding and eliminated two positions from the Fund portfolio. With very little cash, the portfolio remains fully invested. Try […]

  • Merck in advanced talks to buy Seagen in nearly $40-billion deal - WSJ

    The companies are discussing a price above $200 a share for Seagen, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. At Wednesday's closing share price of $175, Seagen has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Seagen declined to comment on the report, while Merck did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

  • Forget Micron (MU), Buy These 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Instead

    Increasing requirement for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies is likely to fuel demand for cybersecurity solutions offered by PANW, CRWD and QLYS.

  • Bear Market News And How To Handle A Market Correction

    What is a bear market? What should investors do in a market correction? How can you spot a bear market bottom? Get answers here.

  • NZ’s Ardern Urges Diplomacy With China Over Pacific Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said China’s increasingly assertive stance in the Pacific must be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come

  • Just Eat Shares Jump After Amazon Strikes Deal with Grubhub

    (Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV’s shares jumped the most in almost four years after Amazon.com Inc. agreed to take a stake in its Grubhub business. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Ou

  • TSMC Jumps 5% After Samsung Results Spur Sector Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. jumped as much as 5.4% in Taipei on Thursday after chipmaking rival Samsung Electronics Co. reported sales that were better than anticipated.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Bel

  • Macau's Suncity shares more than triple after new majority shareholder named

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares in Macau's Suncity Group Holdings Ltd more than tripled on Thursday after they resuming trading for the first time in nearly two months and the firm said Executive Director Andrew Lo was its new majority shareholder. The company's previous chairman, Alvin Chau, faces charges including illegal gambling and money laundering and is due to be tried in September in the world's biggest gambling hub Macau. Chau has been detained pending his trial, while Suncity has denied wrongdoing.

  • Doug McNeely, a Top Black Executive With BlackRock, Leaves To Work With Carlyle’s Major Clients

    The Carlyle Group has hired Doug McNeely, a top Black executive from BlackRock, to work with its major clients on pension funds and endowments

  • BOJ Likely to Raise Price Forecasts, Cut Growth View

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan is likely to consider revising its inflation and growth forecasts later this month as a weaker yen and cost-push inflation force more companies to pass on higher costs to consumers, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingCiti Says Oil

  • GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko Is Mad She Accidentally Said She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren

    ReutersRep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) caused a stir this week when she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill and in the process seemed to vow to shoot her own grandchildren. “I have five grandchildren,” the congresswoman began in her Tuesday speech. “I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.” Growing more angry, Lesko then accused Democrats of trying to “take away m

  • Putin’s Lies Have Kremlin TV Flailing and Fighting On-Air

    GettyWhile Russian troops slowly advance in Eastern Ukraine, questions loom as to how far President Vladimir Putin is planning to take his invasion of Ukraine. During a recent press conference, Putin claimed that nothing has changed and everything is going according to the plan: “I have formulated the overall goal, which is to liberate Donbas, protect its people and create conditions that will guarantee the security of Russia itself. That is all.” His deliberately vague responses implied that Ru

  • Donald Trump wants to sue former FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, but can't find them after a half-dozen tries since March

    Trump lawyers say they've tried six times to serve Page and Strzok with papers for his March lawsuit alleging a plot to "rig" the 2016 election.

  • Fussing Over Camera Angles Is a Trump Family Tradition in New Trailer for Alex Holder’s Jan. 6 Documentary

    No bombshells here – but a lot of Donald, Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr. fluffing up their shots

  • Russians suffering huge losses as Ukrainian army holds them back in Donbas — Luhansk governor

    Ukraine’s army is holding back the Russian invasion force on the border of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Hayday wrote on Telegram on July 6.