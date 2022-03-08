Euro mired while Ukraine war weighs on growth

FILE PHOTO: A shop cash register is seen with both Sterling and Euro currency in the till at the border town of Pettigo
Tom Westbrook
·2 min read

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The euro was pinned near a 22-month low on Tuesday as war in Ukraine has darkened Europe's economic outlook, while commodity currencies took a breather in their weeks-long rally.

The euro was doing its best to bounce after six straight sessions of selling, but at $1.0855, it was not terribly far from Monday's trough of $1.0806.

The common currency is down 4% on the dollar since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine where fighting is showing no signs of abating. It flirted with parity on the Swiss franc on Monday for the first time in seven years.

Russia-Ukraine Peace talks have made scant progress and though Germany's opposition to a ban on Russian energy imports knocked oil futures from Monday's 14-year peak, analysts expect the supply shock to hurt European growth.

"Markets could continue to price the risk of a disruption to Russian energy exports and downgrade the European growth outlook," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong.

"As such, we expect the euro to remain under pressure. There is a reasonable chance euro/dollar tests the pandemic low of $1.0688 this month."

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday with the spectre of stagflation prompting economists to figure that policymakers might delay rate hikes until late in the year.

Besides commodities' parabolic rally the conflict and subsequent sanctions have crushed Russian assets, with the rouble sliding to a record low of 160 to the dollar in erratic offshore trade on Monday.

Elsewhere the U.S. dollar was firm amid nerves the war and its economic consequences could spread.

Surging oil import costs already pushed Japan to its largest currency account deficit since 2014, knocking some of the lustre from yen as a safe-haven.

The yen fell overnight and was a little lower still at 115.48 per dollar on Tuesday.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were each up about 0.4% in early trade, but were below four-month highs made with soaring oil prices on Monday. The Aussie was last at $0.7343, about a cent underneath Monday's top.

The kiwi bought $0.6847. It is up 4.5% in just over a month as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's hiking cycle gathers pace.

ANZ Bank analysts said on Tuesday that energy price pressure can drive back-to-back 50-basis-point hikes in April and May.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Yes, we need hands': Kitchen pops up in Ukraine's capital

    The field kitchen at a makeshift camp in Ukraine’s capital was a hive of activity Monday, giving volunteers a way to contribute to the war effort -- and providing a much-needed distraction from the harrowing news about Russia’s escalating invasion. Another volunteer at the kitchen, Oleksiy Shevchenko, said: “We are cooking soups, porridge for our military, for civilians and for everyone who needs our help, including hospitals.” Volunteers chopped red peppers and boiled potatoes at the kitchen’s various stations as the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened, and as Russian forces intensified their shelling.

  • Japan logs biggest current account deficit since 2014 as oil import costs surge

    Japan recorded its largest current account deficit since the start of 2014 in January as a jump in oil import costs offset gains in investment incomes, with continuing uncertainty due to the Ukraine crisis and COVID-19 pandemic. The current account data highlighted the dependence of Japan's resource-deficient economy on imports of commodities and raw materials, which caused trade deficit to widen amid slowing demand from its largest trading partner China. Japan, the world's No. 3 economy, posted a current account deficit of 1.1887 trillion yen ($10.31 billion) in January, the data showed, versus economists' median estimate of a 880 billion yen deficit in a Reuters poll.

  • Euro Plunges to Test for Support

    The Euro plunged to kick off the trading session on Monday, as traders continue to run away from European assets. We broke down to reach the 1.08 level at one point but have seen the market attempt to recover.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine: P&G halting Russian investment and advertising, cutting product offering

    Responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Procter & Gamble said Monday it's cutting back its product offering in Russia and ceasing all marketing and investment in the country.

  • JPMorgan Removes Russian Bonds From All of Its Fixed-Income Indexes

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it will remove Russian bonds from all of its widely-tracked indexes, following MSCI Inc., Bloomberg LP and other benchmark providers in withdrawing the nation’s assets from key gauges.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureSta

  • China Construction Bank Unit Gets Reprieve on Metal Margin Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- A unit of China Construction Bank Corp. was given additional time by the London Metal Exchange to pay hundreds of millions of dollars of margin calls it missed Monday amid an unprecedented spike in nickel prices, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign

  • Wheat Retreats From Record After Surpassing Food-Crisis High

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat retreated from an all-time high, after exceeding levels seen during the global food crisis in 2008, as traders weighed the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has cut off one of the world’s top breadbaskets.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions Pre

  • OPEC meet with U.S. shale executives at U.S. energy conference as oil prices skyrocket

    Oil hit a 14-year high of $139 a barrel earlier on Monday as worries grew over supply shortages as buyers shunned cargoes from No. 2 oil exporter Russia. Earlier, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said at the CERAWeek energy conference that OPEC could not offset a ban on Russian oil exports.

  • Heavy rainfall, then...

    Heavy rainfall, then...

  • Stolichnaya vodka rebrands to Stoli, in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Stolichnaya vodka rebrands to Stoli, in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Justin Sun Calls Crypto Donations for Ukraine “A Monumental Moment in History”

    The Tron founder also intends on raising the global efforts of crypto donations at the next session of the World Trade Organization.

  • US and Poland are in talks to deliver Soviet-era planes to Ukraine as Zelensky pleads for fighter jets

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on NATO nations to send aircraft, especially in absence of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

  • US, Poland in talks to help Ukraine acquire warplanes

    The United States is considering a deal with Poland to send U.S. warplanes to Warsaw to replace any Soviet-era fighter jets the NATO country sends to Ukraine.

  • Cheniere Says New LNG Sold Out Into 2040s: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the opening day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings and one that hasn’t been held in person in three years because of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureStakes Rise as Putin

  • Luka Doncic to return tonight after one-game absence

    Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić (left toe sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) will be available to play against Utah tonight. Source: Twitter @MavsPR What's the buzz on Twitter? Chuck Cooperstein @ coopmavs Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, ...

  • Plans to supply fighter jets to Ukraine could be doomed

    Efforts to push the Biden administration into supporting the transfer of Russian-made fighter jets to Ukraine appear doomed for both technical and geopolitical reasons.Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for the jets on Saturday during a Zoom call with more than 300 members of Congress, saying they were badly needed if NATO wouldn't establish a "no-fly" zone.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThose jets w

  • Bulgaria may seek exception to any EU sanctions on Russian gas and oil

    Bulgaria supports sanctions on Russia as a means to halting its invasion of Ukraine, but will likely seek an exception on banning Russian natural gas and oil imports if such a proposal is put forward, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Monday. EU and NATO member Bulgaria is almost completely dependent on gas supplies from Russia's Gazprom, while its only oil refinery, owned by Russia's LUKOIL, provides over 60% of the fuel used in the country. Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian crude oil, has rejected plans to ban energy imports, a stance Petkov supported.

  • U.S. lawmakers pressure Biden to help with transfer of European aircraft to Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers pushed President Joe Biden's administration on Monday to facilitate the transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine from Poland and other NATO and Eastern European countries, after a plea on Saturday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The White House said it did not oppose planes being sent to Ukraine but saw logistical challenges to it.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Russian military commander POW claims forces were told 'Nazis' had overtaken Ukraine

    A Russian military commander and prisoner of war said he and his forces were led to believe they were invading the country because "nationalists, Nazis have seized power."

  • A Russian oligarch whose $120 million superyacht was seized in France reportedly told the captain to sail to Turkey as fast as possible after being sanctioned

    French authorities tied Igor Sechin's superyacht down with steel-rope slings so it couldn't leave the port, a customs officer told the WSJ.