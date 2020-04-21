Is EURO Ressources S.A.'s(EPA:EUR) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that EURO Ressources' (EPA:EUR) stock increased significantly by 18% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on EURO Ressources' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EURO Ressources is:

34% = €16m ÷ €48m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.34 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

EURO Ressources' Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that EURO Ressources has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 7.4% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 5.9% net income growth seen by EURO Ressources over the past five years. growth

We then compared EURO Ressources' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 3.2% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about EURO Ressources''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is EURO Ressources Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 76% (or a retention ratio of 24%) for EURO Ressources suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, EURO Ressources has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with EURO Ressources' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable.