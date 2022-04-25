Stocks in Asia, U.S. Futures Slide; Euro Climbs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia and U.S. Futures fell Monday as investors weigh the potential for more aggressive interest-rate increases on the economy and earnings. The euro gained after Emmanuel Macron’s win in the French election removed a key risk for markets.

Equities declined in Japan and South Korea, while futures slid earlier in Hong Kong. S&P 500 contracts dropped in a sign of further weakness after the benchmark capped the longest run of weekly losses since January. Nasdaq 100 futures also fell with the tech gauge poised for the worst month since 2008 as traders ratchet up expectations for steep policy tightening to tame inflation.

Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election on a pro-business platform, bolstering the euro. A dollar gauge held on Friday’s gains. The yen was steady ahead of the Bank of Japan meeting this week, which is expected to underscore the monetary policy divergence with the U.S.

Yields retreated as Treasuries paused the rout of the past week that roiled markets trying to gauge how high yields can go. Risk assets remain under pressure with bond markets boosting their longer-term inflation expectations.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell endorsed a 50 basis-point increase next month and at least one more such move, outlining his most bold approach yet to reining in surging prices. Stronger tightening signals from the European Central Bank are also undermining risk appetite.

“There has been little to avert the investor pessimism as inflation and interest rate expectations start to bite,” Geir Lode, head of global equities at Federated Hermes Ltd., said in a note. “In particular due to the uncertainty of the macro environment, expectations are low with regard to forward estimates and guidance, building on lowered expectations from the previous quarter.”

Investors will also be keeping a close watch on any policy measures from China as Chinese assets are under pressure, with the yuan dropping to a one-year low Friday. The nation’s Covid-zero policy amid a Covid outbreak is also weighing on sentiment.

“The fundamentals of the Chinese economy remain quite solid,” Jenny Zeng, AllianceBernstein co-head of Asia Pacific fixed income, said on Bloomberg Television. “The worry is the current policy support that the government has already put in place may not be effective because of the Covid policies as activities are subdued.”

The war in Ukraine continues to provide an uncertain backdrop for the markets. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv for talks as Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its third month.

Oil fell toward $100 a barrel -- after sliding for the third week in four -- as China lockdowns amplify demand fears. Markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed for holidays Monday.

Events to watch this week:

Tech earnings include Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple

EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, Thursday

U.S. 1Q GDP, weekly jobless claims, Thursday

ECB publishes its economic bulletin, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 9:06 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 2.8%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.7%

Topix index fell 2%

Kospi index lost 1.3%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 1.2% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 128.52 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.5292 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged lower.

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0811

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 2.88%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $100.72 a barrel

Gold was at $1,931.29 an ounce

