Euro set for best week since May after ECB opts for big hike

Illustration shows Euro banknotes
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Buckland
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Christine Lagarde
    Christine Lagarde
    President of the European Central Bank

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The euro headed for its best week since May on Friday after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised borrowing costs more than expected overnight in its first rate hike since 2011.

However the single currency was well off Thursday's knee-jerk peak after ECB President Christine Lagarde said that while the monetary authority was moving faster than previously signalled, the terminal rate had not changed.

The central bank was also short on specifics of a new tool aimed at taming peripheral nation bond yields, just as Italian bonds suffer the effects of a collapsed government.

"The details, conditionality and what would justify activation was vague and did little to inspire confidence in light of the Italian political situation," Tapas Strickland, a markets economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

He added that the widening spread between Italian and German government bond yields reflected greater political risk and the euro had similarly retreated from its post-ECB meeting peak at $1.0279.

The single currency eased 0.2% on Friday to $1.0205, giving back a little of the previous session's 0.5% advance, but remained on course for a 1.21% weekly rally.

The dollar index - which measures the greenback against six major peers, with the euro the most heavily weighted - edged 0.08% higher to 106.70, following a 0.36% slide on Thursday. It's on course for a 1.27% drop since last Friday, its first losing week in four.

The buck was also weighed down overnight by a decline in Treasury yields after data showed a slump in factory activity and a rise in applications for unemployment benefits, signs that the economy is already feeling the effects of aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, potentially giving the central bank less to do in future.

Japan's currency, which is particularly sensitive to changes in U.S. yields, headed for its first winning week since late May.

The dollar was little changed at 137.285 yen, after sliding 0.67% overnight and pulling further away from the 24-year high at 139.38 reached last week.

That was despite the Bank of Japan sticking with ultra easy policy settings on Thursday.

Currencies seen as more sensitive to risk declined on Friday with U.S. stock futures pointing lower, led by a 0.7% drop for Nasdaq eminis as Snapchat owner Snap Inc plunged 25% in extended trading after declining to provide a profit forecast amid "incredibly challenging" conditions.

The Aussie dropped 0.25% to $0.6919, paring a weekly advance to 1.84%, though that would still be its best showing since early March.

Sterling eased 0.14% to $1.19875 on Friday, trimming its gain for the week to 0.98%, the most since late May.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sonali Desai)

Recommended Stories

  • RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL): Is Breakeven Near?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse RPMGlobal Holdings Limited's ( ASX:RUL ) business as it appears the...

  • Minecraft developers not looking to integrate NFTs

    Developers behind Minecraft, one of the biggest video games in the world, said they are not looking to support integration with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or blockchain technology, arguing they “encourage profiteering.” See related article: Polium’s NFT/Web3 game console plan meets with plenty of skepticism Fast facts In a recent blog post, developer Mojang Studios said […]

  • Singapore Home Prices Continue to Climb, But Market May Finally Cool

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore home prices climbed at a faster pace in the second quarter but the momentum may be threatened by concerns over the rising cost of living and higher interest rates.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto I

  • Striking South Korea shipyard workers resume talks, but lawsuits threat remains an obstacle

    Talks between shipyard contract workers and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering <042660.KS) (DSME) resumed on Friday to resolve a strike that has hurt South Korea's third-largest shipbuilder and led to delays in delivery of vessels. About 100 workers from subcontractors have, since late last month, occupied the main dock at DSME's shipyard in the southern coast city of Geoje, demanding a 30% pay increase. Police were on standby at the yard and ready to move in, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

  • Global slowdown fears darken prospects for Asian factories

    Worries over a global slowdown are casting a shadow over Asia's recovery prospects with factory activity growth slowing in Japan and Australia, keeping pressure on policymakers to support their economies while tightening monetary policy to combat inflation. Japan's manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in 10 months in July, the purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey showed on Friday, boding ill for an economy struggling to shake the wounds from the pandemic. Factory activity also slowed in Australia with the index falling to 55.7 in July from 56.2 in June, a separate survey showed on Friday.

  • Stocks gain, euro edges up after ECB rate hike

    A gauge of global stock markets rose for a fifth straight session while the euro edged up in choppy trading after the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than a decade as it seeks to rein in inflation. The ECB had for weeks flagged a 25 basis point hike, until earlier this week, when sources told Reuters the central bank was weighing a bigger move. The central bank also introduced a bond protection plan, called the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), that is designed to cap borrowing costs across the region.

  • Mayor Evans, trying to combat bloodshed, declares gun violence emergency in Rochester

    Mayor Evans Thursday declared an emergency because of the continuing gun violence in Rochester.

  • Oil prices steady after sharp declines on weak U.S. demand

    Oil prices were roughly unchanged in early trading on Friday after sliding around 3% in the previous session on weakened demand in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, and a pick-up in supply from Libya. Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $104.03 a barrel at 0041 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were flat at $96.35 a barrel. WTI has been pummelled over the past two sessions after data showed that U.S. gasoline demand had dropped nearly 8% from a year earlier in the midst of the peak summer driving season, hit by record prices at the pump.

  • Japan’s Inflation Picks Up Speed to Keep Pressure on BOJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s key inflation gauge rose further above the Bank of Japan’s target level of 2%, a result that will likely keep speculation smoldering over possible policy adjustments at the central bank despite Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s continued commitment to ultra-low rates. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Bid

  • Primark Owner ABF Hires Finance Head from Retail Rival Marks & Spencer

    Eoin Tonge of M&S will succeed John Bason, who will chair a new advisory board after more than 20 years as finance director.

  • Supply chain: 'We are seeing more shifts' to America's East Coast

    Shippers have started sending more freight to ports on the East Coast while the other side of the country navigates supply chain woes.

  • SkyWater unveils plans to build $1.8 billion chip facility in Indiana

    U.S. semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology Inc on Wednesday announced plans to invest $1.8 billion for a chip research and production facility in Indiana, in partnership with the state and Purdue University. The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Senate voted to move ahead with a slimmed-down version of a legislation, known as the CHIPS Act, to give billions of dollars in subsidies and tax credits for the semiconductor industry. "This endeavor to bolster our chip fabrication facilities will rely on funding from the CHIPS Act," said Thomas Sonderman, chief executive of Bloomington, Minnesota-based SkyWater.

  • Convenience store chain 7-Eleven lays off about 880 U.S. employees

    The retail chain, owned by Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co, cut jobs at its support centers and field support operations in Irving, Texas and Enon, Ohio, the spokesperson said in an email to Reuters. 7-Eleven joins a host of U.S.-based companies who have recently laid off their employees as the country struggles with broadening inflationary pressure. In 2020, Seven & i Holdings had agreed to buy Marathon Petroleum Corp's Speedway gas stations for $21 billion.

  • Russell Laffitte, Murdaugh’s friend and ex-Hampton banker, indicted by federal grand jury

    A federal grand jury has been investigating fraud allegations concerning Palmetto State Bank’s former CEO Russell Laffitte for months. On Wednesday, the grand jury indicted him.

  • China just put foreign banks on notice: Creating an internal Communist Party committee could be the cost of doing business

    HSBC, one of the world’s biggest banks, became the first in China to establish an internal Communist Party committee, paving the path for global lenders to follow suit.

  • This Couple Went Viral After Sharing They Each Contribute 20% Toward Bills Instead Of Splitting 50/50, And I'm Reconsidering My Finances

    "This method was best for us because it recognized our income difference and personal financial situation."View Entire Post ›

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • See every stock trade House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has made since 2021

    As House speaker, Pelosi has access to intelligence and the power to craft policies affecting her husband's investments.

  • Mr. 'Big Short' Makes a Serious Accusation

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime credit, does not hesitate to give his opinion on market developments.

  • Early Retirement Hack: A New IRS Rule Lets You Withdraw More From Your Retirement Accounts Without Penalty

    The IRS recently made changes to the amount of money that can be withdrawn each year from retirement accounts before age 59 1/2. As with the increase in overall inflation, the reasonable interest rate...