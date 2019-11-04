Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Will Have To Spend Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Euro Sun Mining Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Euro Sun Mining last reported its balance sheet in September 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth US$184k. Importantly, its cash burn was US$6.7m over the trailing twelve months. So it seems to us it had a cash runway of less than two months from September 2019. It's extremely surprising to us that the company has allowed its cash runway to get that short! The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Euro Sun Mining's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Euro Sun Mining didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. It's possible that the 16% reduction in cash burn over the last year is evidence of management tightening their belts as cash reserves deplete. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Euro Sun Mining due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can Euro Sun Mining Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Euro Sun Mining to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of CA$26m, Euro Sun Mining's US$6.7m in cash burn equates to about 34% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Euro Sun Mining's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're rather concerned about Euro Sun Mining's cash burn. Take, for example, its cash runway, which suggests the company may have difficulty funding itself, in the future. And although we accept its cash burn reduction wasn't as worrying as its cash runway, it was still a real negative; as indeed were all the factors we considered in this article. Once we consider the metrics mentioned in this article together, we're left with very little confidence in the company's ability to manage its cash burn, and we think it will probably need more money. Notably, our data indicates that Euro Sun Mining insiders have been trading the shares. You can discover if they are buyers or sellers by clicking on this link.