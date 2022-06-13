Euro zone to avoid recession, growth to accelerate in Q3 - ECB survey

FILE PHOTO: Illumination at ECB headquarters for the Euro's 20th anniversary in Frankfurt
·1 min read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone will avoid a recession this year and growth will accelerate noticeably after bottoming out in the second quarter, a key European Central Bank survey showed on Monday.

The 19-country currency bloc has been hit by fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sapped confidence, investment and households' purchasing power via sharply higher fuel and food prices.

The economy is now expected to grow by 0.1% in the second quarter, accelerating to 0.4% in both the third and fourth quarters, the ECB's Survey of Monetary Analysts showed.

The survey, a key input in ECB policy deliberations, also predicted that the ECB would raise its deposit rate by a combined 75 basis points this year and a combined 150 basis points by the end of next year, with the rate peaking at 1.25% in mid-2024.

The survey, presented to policymakers at last week's ECB meeting, was compiled before the ECB said that rates would rise by 25 basis points in July and possibly by a bigger margin in September.

The rate hike will come as the ECB fights to tame inflation, which is now seen back at the 2% target by the first quarter of 2024, according to the survey.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto lender Celsius Network Ltd. paused withdrawals, swaps and transfers on its platform, fueling a broad cryptocurrency selloff and prompting a competitor to announce a potential bid for its assets. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningBitcoin Tum

  • EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 1.0519, Strengthens Over 1.0571

    Trader reaction to the Fibonacci level at 1.0519 is likely to determine the direction of the EUR/USD early Monday.

  • Battery Giant CATL Kicks Off $6.7 Billion Placement

    (Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric cars, has kicked off an A-share private placement that could raise about 45 billion yuan ($6.7 billion), according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is Walking Back Vi

  • BlackRock Gives Clients Greater Voting Choice Amid ESG Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is expanding efforts to give clients invested in index funds the ability to vote their own shares on issues such as executive compensation and climate change.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US In

  • European Stocks Slump to 3-Month Low on Inflation, Growth Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities slid to the lowest level since early March as investors worried that surging inflation will fuel more aggressive monetary tightening, increasing risks of a recession. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month

  • Talking Points: Fed Expected To Raise Interest Rates Again

    In an effort to rein in inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to meet and raise interest rates later this week.

  • Oil Bulls See China’s Comeback Pushing Prices Even Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil bulls are starting to picture a world in which China, the engine of demand growth, comes back to the market.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsAnd if their analysis is right, the sum

  • 'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

    Investment banks have ramped up projections for U.S. interest rate rises following a hotter-than-expected inflation reading, with several now forecasting a 75-basis-point hike this week. A 75 basis point (bp) hike would be the biggest since 1994. "The May inflation data was so concerning that we think the Fed will react even more aggressively in moving rates 'expeditiously'," BNY Mellon strategist John Velis said on Monday.

  • 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

    If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a...

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? Facebook Parent Has New Ticker But Same Problems

    Meta stock has crashed more than 50% from last year's trillion-dollar peak amid worry that the sun has set on Facebook's dominance of social media — for both users and advertisers alike. While Q1 earnings on April 27 seemed to rule out the worst-case scenario for Meta Platforms despite a revenue miss, the relief rally quickly faltered. Numerous Wall Street analysts still have 300+ price targets for Meta stock, which officially changed its ticker to META from FB as of June 9.

  • Thailand approves $1 billion Foxconn-PTT EV battery JV

    Thailand's investment agency on Monday approved a joint venture worth 36.1 billion baht ($1.04 billion) between Taiwan's Foxconn and Thailand's PTT to produce batteries for electric vehicles. The Horizon Plus Co project one of several investment applications worth a total of 209.5 billion baht in manufacturing and infrastructure that were approved on Monday, the Board of Investment (BOI) said in a statement. "The joint venture project will support investment in the EV industry and build up on the policy to become Southeast Asia's EV manufacturing hub," BOI chief Duangjai Asawachintachit said.

  • Thinking of Holding on to Less Cash Due to Inflation? Warren Buffett's Advice May Surprise You

    Your cash balances are losing purchasing power in a big way. Draining your cash reserves when inflation is running high can can make sense from a numbers perspective. Referencing his preference to hold at least $30 billion in cash and cash equivalents at Berkshire, Buffett said, "We want your company to be financially impregnable and never dependent on the kindness of strangers (or even that of friends)."

  • Oracle Will Report Earnings Soon. Here’s What to Expect.

    Software giant Oracle could break the losing streak for tech stocks when it reports earnings late Monday.

  • Rupee Tumbles to New Record, Stocks Slide on Global Risk-Off

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee declined to a new record low and stocks slid as global risk-off sentiment spurred by expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening weighed on emerging-market assets and stoked fears of more equity outflows. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just We

  • Global Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A global selloff intensified following a surprise American inflation print that heaped pressure on the Federal Reserve to step up monetary tightening. Treasury yields traded at a multi-year high.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningBitcoin Tumbles to

  • Energy Stocks Are Set to Get Hotter. 6 That Can Get You a Piece of the Gusher.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.

  • Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threatens

    U.S. oil producers profiting from sky-high prices are doling out billions to shareholders and building cash reserves, a strategy irking lawmakers and voters struggling with record fuel prices while winning over Wall Street. Soaring fuel prices have boosted inflation to a 40-year record and are expected to drive up U.S. gasoline by more than a dollar to $6 a gallon by August. The tradeoff between rising payouts for just a single quarter and more spending on production has deprived the market of nearly half a million barrels of new oil daily, based on Reuters' estimates of potential output if half of existing investor payouts flowed to new oil and gas drilling.

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • Michael Burry and Jeremy Grantham are bracing for plunging stocks, stubborn inflation, and a painful recession. Here's what 10 elite investors are saying about the market outlook.

    David Einhorn, Stanley Druckenmiller, and other leading investors are predicting further pain for markets.