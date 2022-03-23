Euro-Zone Consumer Confidence Plunges on Russia’s War in Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Euro-area consumer confidence slumped to its lowest level since the early months of the pandemic as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up energy prices and threatened to exacerbate already-record inflation.

A monthly gauge from the European Commission showed a reading of -18.7 in March -- down from -8.8 in February and worse than all but one prediction in a Bloomberg survey of 25 economists.

The war on the currency bloc’s border has prompted fears that inflation will quicken further while economic expansion will stall. In a “severe” scenario of an escalating conflict and even broader sanctions in response, the European Central Bank sees price gains accelerating to 7.1% this year, with growth at just 2.3%.

