Euro zone factory output growth stalled in April - PMI

·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone manufacturing output growth stalled last month as factories struggled to source raw materials while demand took a knock from steep price increases and fears about the economic outlook, a survey showed.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, coupled with renewed COVID-19 related lockdowns in China, have exacerbated supply chain bottlenecks and left factories struggling and forward looking indicators in the survey did not point to an imminent turnaround.

S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a 15-month low of 55.5 in April from March's 56.5, just above below an initial "flash" estimate of 55.3 and still comfortably above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

But an index measuring output, which feeds into a composite PMI due on Wednesday and seen as a good gauge of economic health, sank to 50.7 from 53.1, its lowest since June 2020, when the bloc was enduring the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Manufacturing output came to a near standstill across the euro zone in April," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

"Companies not only reported that ongoing problems with component shortages were aggravated by the Ukraine war and new lockdowns in China, but that rising prices and growing uncertainty about the economic outlook were also hitting demand."

Input costs rose at one on the fastest rates in the survey's history and factories passed that on to customers by raising their prices at a record pace. The output prices index climbed to 77.3 from 74.2, its highest since S&P Global started collecting the data in late 2002.

That is likely to add pressure on the European Central Bank to tighten policy as inflation in the currency union reached 7.5% last month, preliminary official date showed last week, almost four times the Bank's 2% target.

The ECB is expected to raise its deposit rate before year-end, a Reuters poll showed last month. [ECILT/EU]

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's April factory activity expands at slower rate -PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace from the previous month in April as supply chain disruptions and strict Chinese coronavirus lockdown measures hurt overseas demand. Activity in the sector was held up by resilience in output, overall orders and optimism about the year ahead, even as producers grew more wary of persisting price pressures, the Ukraine war, logistics logjams and the global economic outlook. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 53.5 in April from the prior month's 54.1 final.

  • S.Korea factory activity accelerates in April, cost pressures continue - PMI

    South Korea's factory activity accelerated in April, but cost pressures due to the Ukraine crisis and China's strict lockdown measures continued to weigh heavily on manufacturers, a private-sector survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 52.1 in April from 51.2 in March, standing above the 50-mark threshold for the 19th straight month that indicates expansion in activity. Manufacturers were seen building input stocks amid ongoing supply chain disruptions and high inflationary pressures, while passing higher costs onto customers.

  • Asian markets fall in thin trading after last week’s rout on Wall Street

    Asian shares slipped Monday lower following a sell-off last week on Wall Street as investors fretted over the impact on regional economies from inflation, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Dollar holds near 20-year high, euro struggles

    Investors are expecting the Fed to hike rates by 50 basis points when it meets, and the uncertainty is around how hawkish Fed Chair Jerome Powell will sound in comments following the decision. Markets are pricing in an aggressive run of rate hikes from the Fed as it tries to tame soaring inflation. That, together with an expected much slower rate of European Central Bank tightening and worries about the impact of the war in Ukraine on the euro zone economy have sent investors scrambling for dollars and left the euro at levels last seen in 2017.

  • Uneven earnings season providing little fuel for volatile U.S. stock market

    Mixed financial results from U.S. megacap companies are dampening an otherwise better-than-expected first-quarter earnings season and so far failing to fuel stock performance in the face of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary tightening. A busy week of earnings that saw big swings in the equity market was capped off on Friday by a disappointing report from Amazon, whose shares tumbled 14% and dragged the S&P 500 down 3.6% on the day. "The reports from Q1 have for the most part come in better than expected although some megacaps have disappointed, and I think those disappointments have acted as an overhang to the market," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

  • The Dollar Has Surged This Year. Thank the U.S. Economy.

    Everything is going spectacularly well for the dollar this year, but that is a sign that things aren't looking good for the global economy.

  • U.S. natural gas production growth wanes as need arises

    U.S. natural gas production growth is waning at the same time many countries are looking for new suppliers to help break their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The United States is already the world's largest producer of natural gas. Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, U.S. gas prices have soared about 50% as European countries look to the United States, the world's second biggest exporter, to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to wean Europe off Russian fuel.

  • Hungary Floats Veto Threat as EU Works to Sanction Russian Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading BillionsHungary would be ready to veto European Union sanctions on Russia’s oil industry if the measures restricted Budapest’s ability to import energy, according to a s

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading BillionsJapanese institutional manage

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • Investors brace for Russia to default, despite payment

    Prices for Russian credit default swaps — insurance contracts that protect an investor against a default — plunged sharply overnight after Moscow used its precious foreign currency reserves to make a last minute debt payment on Friday.

  • This Dividend Stock Offers Massive Passive Income Potential

    Investing in dividend-paying companies is one of the many ways to earn passive income. Most dividend stocks distribute a fixed amount of their income to investors each quarter. Because of that, shareholders can sit back and collect a relatively predictable passive income stream.

  • Down Over 70%, These 3 Monster Growth Stocks Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The Nasdaq Composite is officially back in a bear market, which happens when an index is down 20% or more from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory -- which is a drawdown of at least 10% from the all-time high -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is just 33 basis points from a correction.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Cathie Wood Dividend Stock and Wait 5 Years

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett could be thought of as representing different ends of the investing spectrum. Meanwhile, Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru. As such, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Wood's Ark Invest and Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway don't share too many holdings in common.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall for the First Time in 8-Weeks

    US Mortgage rates fall modestly, which should leave pressure on purchase and refinance applications ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

  • Powell’s Fed Set to Go Big and Keep Going Until Inflation Tamed

    (Bloomberg) -- Jerome Powell doesn’t like to bless bets in financial markets, but he could shift the needle this week on how high investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to cool overheated prices.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer

  • Fed expected to make big rate boost, go into full-time inflation-fighting mode

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to take a big step this week on its “expeditious march” to get its key interest rate back to a more normal level.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 136%, According to Wall Street

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fallen 22% from its high, putting the popular index in bear market territory. A variety of macroeconomic issues have contributed to that sell-off, including rampant inflation and Russia's war on Ukraine. While those headwinds are ongoing, some Wall Street analysts see a rebound in the near future for some beaten-down tech stocks.