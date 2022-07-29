Euro zone inflation hits yet another record high after big jump

FILE PHOTO: A shopper pays with a Euro bank note in a market in Nice
·2 min read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation rose to another record high in July and its peak could still be months away, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to opt for another big interest rate increase in September.

Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency accelerated to 8.9% in July from 8.6% a month earlier, far above expectations for 8.6% and well clear of the ECB's 2% target, data from Eurostat, the EU's statistics agency, showed on Friday.

Inflation was initially driven by post-pandemic supply bottlenecks but more recently the fall-out of Russia's war in Ukraine has been the main culprit as it has pushed up energy, metals and food prices.

While high energy prices remain a major inflationary factor, processed food and services prices have also surged, suggesting that inflation is becoming increasingly broad.

Fearing that price growth is spiralling out of control, the ECB raised rates by 50 basis points this month, breaking its own guidance for a smaller move, and promised further rate hikes to prevent the onset of a hard-to-break wage-price spiral.

But inflation is also a dilemma for the bank. Sky high food and energy costs deplete savings and ultimately slow growth, possibly pushing the bloc into recession, in the worst case.

Indeed, Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, stagnated in the second quarter before what could be a difficult third quarter. The U.S. economy meanwhile unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter.

Still, the ECB has made clear that inflation fears trump growth concerns, suggesting that policymakers are willing to lift rates even if that hurts growth, as inflation is now at risk of getting embedded.

Indeed, underlying inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel prices, accelerated to 5.0% from 4.6%, more than twice the ECB's 2% target. An even narrower measure, which excludes alcohol and tobacco, meanwhile rose to 4.0% from 3.7%.

Supporting arguments for persistent price pressures, the labour market has never been tighter in the two-decade history of the euro zone.

The jobless rate is a record low 6.6% while employment is at its highest level, suggesting that wage pressures, a precondition of durable inflation, are already in the pipeline.

Markets are now pricing a 35-basis-point rate hike for September, suggesting that investors are split between a 25- and a 50-basis-point move.

They also expect a combined 90 basis points of moves by the end of the year, or a hike at all three remaining policy meetings.

Expectations, however, have been pared back in recent weeks as a recession, possibly induced by the loss of access to Russian gas, is seen persuading the ECB to follow a gentler rate path.

The ECB will next meet on Sept. 8.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Euro-Zone Inflation Hits Record, Backing Calls for Larger Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefEuro-zone inflation cli

  • U.S. oil prices give up early gains to finish with a loss

    U.S. oil futures gave up early gains to finish lower on Thursday. "Crude prices remained a volatile trade as energy traders digested a surprising second consecutive contraction for the U.S. economy and reports that OPEC+ will likely keep production steady or consider a small increase in output," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. September West Texas Intermediate crude fell 84 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $96.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as

  • U.S. Plans to Push Down Oil Prices Won’t Be Straightforward

    An effort to get creative with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve could become a market and political liability, writes Mark Finley.

  • Oil mixed as U.S. gasoline demand rebounds but recessionary fears loom

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices were mixed on Thursday as concerns about a potential global recession that would knock energy demand offset lower U.S. crude inventories and a rebound in gasoline consumption. Prices pared gains in mid-morning trade after the U.S. Commerce Department reported the world's biggest economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter, fuelling concerns about a recession that could hit energy demand. "The U.S. consolidated its position as the world's largest petroleum exporter," Citi analysts said in a note, as combined gross exports of crude oil and refined products stood at a record 10.9 million barrels per day.

  • JPMorgan’s Gold ‘Boss’ Led Plot to Spoof Prices, Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Nowak was “the boss” of a plot at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to manipulate gold and silver prices and worked with the top trader and salesman on the bank’s precious metals desk to “spoof” markets with bogus buy and sell orders, a federal prosecutor told jurors in Chicago.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recess

  • World shares mixed as weak US data eases rate hike worries

    European shares advanced Friday after a mixed session in Asia, where Chinese markets retreated after the country's leaders acknowledged the slowing economy won't hit its official 5.5% growth target this year. Investors appear to have grown more convinced that the Federal Reserve may temper its aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation after the Commerce Department reported the U.S. economy contracted at a 0.9% annual pace in the last quarter.

  • If ECB sees market 'panic,' will activate debt shield, Visco says

    The European Central Bank needs to see signs of "panic" on bond markets to activate its debt-buying programme, ECB policymaker Ignazio Visco said on Thursday after a rise in Italy's risk premium over Germany in recent days. "This distance for the time being and the way it has developed does not call for substantial turmoil or something disorderly," Visco, who is also governor of the Bank of Italy, said of Italy's bond spread, currently at around 245 basis points.

  • Swiss National Bank posts record H1 loss, says no policy impact

    ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss National Bank reported a first-half loss of 95.2 billion Swiss francs ($100.08 billion) on Friday, the biggest six-month loss since the central bank was founded in 1907. Stock market declines, falling bond prices and the franc's appreciation severely dented the value of its massive foreign currency holdings. The SNB reported a second-quarter loss of 62.4 billion francs, also its worst ever quarterly performance.

  • Indian rupee touches 3-week high as dollar continues slide

    The Indian rupee firmed to a more than three-week high by Friday afternoon as the U.S. dollar remained under pressure on bets the Federal Reserve would decelerate its pace of rate hikes after the U.S. economy unexpectedly shrunk in the June quarter. Traders now shift their focus to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting next week, where chances of a 35 basis point (bp) hike seem more likely than a 50 bp hike.

  • Biden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions Intensify

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping told aides to plan an in-person meeting during a Thursday call, a US official said, as both leaders staked out their positions in a simmering dispute over Taiwan.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally —

  • Sony Cuts Profit Outlook on Weaker PlayStation Prospects

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. cut its profit outlook as its PlayStation division faltered and game sales slumped.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefThe Tokyo-based ent

  • Don't 'play with fire' over Taiwan, China's Xi warns in call with Biden

    WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned against playing with fire over Taiwan in a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, highlighting Beijing's concerns about a possible visit to the Chinese-claimed island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "Those who play with fire will perish by it," China's foreign ministry quoted Xi as telling Biden in their fifth call as leaders. "It is hoped that the U.S. will be clear-eyed about this."

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Intel CEO Says Third Quarter Is ‘Bottom’ After Dour Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger slashed sales and profit forecasts for the rest of the year, conceding that the struggling chipmaker needs more time to make its products competitive while assuring investors that the current quarter will be the nadir.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession Fe

  • Americans expect to load up on debt the rest of the year

    More than 2 in 5 Americans expect to pile on debt between now and the end of the year, according to a new survey.

  • Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

    A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tries To Comfort Trump After Reporting Very Bad Poll Numbers

    “If Donald Trump is watching, just let him know we didn’t come up with that number. That’s what the poll said,” co-host Brian Kilmeade told viewers.

  • The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation

    The US central bank raised its interest rate 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, aiming to discourage American spending and ease inflation.

  • ‘We’re heading into a housing recession’: Here’s what the NAHB CEO sees in real estate right now — and why it spells big trouble for the economy

    This CEO is connected — and worth listening to.

  • Rep. Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.”

    Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Donald Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.” Trump has indicated that he intends to run for the presidency again in 2024. A focal point for his foreign profiteering was the Trump International Hotel in DC, the lifespan of which extended either side – but only just – of the Trump presidency.