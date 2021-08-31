Euro zone inflation surges to 10-year high, in big headache for ECB

FILE PHOTO: A shopper pays with a Euro bank note in a market in Nice
·2 min read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged to a 10-year-high this month with further rises still likely to come, challenging the European Central Bank's benign view on price growth and its commitment to look past what it deems a transient increase.

Consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose by 3% this month, after increasing by 2.2% in July, far above expectations for 2.7% and moving well clear of the ECB's 2% target.

The increase was fuelled energy costs but food prices also surged, while there were also unusually large increases in the prices of industrial goods, said Eurostat, the EU's statistics agency.

The numbers are likely to make for uncomfortable reading at the ECB, which has repeatedly raised its inflation projection this year only for the actual numbers to beat its forecasts, even as price growth is likely to peak only in November.

With inflation in Germany, the euro zone's largest economy and the ECB's biggest critic, expected to approach 5% in the coming months, the bank is likely to come under increasing public pressure to address inflation that is reviving long-dormant memories of runaway prices.

ONE-OFF FACTORS

The ECB argues that a slew of one-off factors related to the economy's reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic account for the bulk of the inflation surge, and that price growth will quickly moderate early next year.

Indeed, policymakers argue that inflation will languish well below the bank's target for years to come, so they even reinforced their commitment last month to keeping monetary policy exceptionally loose to generate price pressures.

Speaking to Reuters last week, ECB chief economist Philip Lane argued that these inflation surprises still did not challenge his views about the temporary nature of price pressures as wage growth, a necessary component of durable inflation, remained muted.

While ECB policymakers are acknowledging that they underestimated price pressures in the near-term, they continue to point to weak underlying inflation readings as supporting evidence for loose policy.

Core inflation, however, also surged in August with inflation excluding volatile food and fuel prices accelerating to 1.6% from 0.9%, while an even narrower measure that also excludes alcohol and tobacco, rose to 1.6% from 0.7%.

The ECB will next meet on Sept. 9 and must decide on the pace of its bond purchases over the coming quarter. While some adjustment is possible, Lane argued that it would be at the margins as the ECB is committed to maintaining "favourable financing conditions".

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Euro-Area Inflation Jumps to Decade-High 3% in Test for ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- Euro-area inflation jumped to the highest in a decade in August, testing policy makers’ insistence that a post-crisis spike in cost pressures should prove temporary. Consumer prices rose 3%, exceeding the predictions of all 37 economists in a Bloomberg survey. A measure of core inflation that strips out volatile items such as energy and food reached 1.6%, the highest since 2012. While a global supply squeeze is driving up costs, the price surge in the region is also fueled by one-

  • Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Mario Gabelli is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli, a Wall Street veteran who manages more than $11.7 billion in assets through GAMCO Investors, has over the years developed […]

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Here's Why 40% of 401(k) Savers Could Lose Out on Lots of Money

    Contributing to a 401(k) plan is one of the most efficient ways to accumulate wealth for retirement. But new data reveals that many savers may not be getting the most out of their employer plans. That's because roughly 40% of 401(k) plan participants don't fully understand what fees they're paying, according to a report released Thursday by the Government Accountability Office.

  • This Top Oils and Energy Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • The Fed will surely wimp out and let stagflation take root in the economy, Roubini warns

    Loose money in combination with supply shocks will lead to persistent inflation and sluggish growth.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • Indian rupee hits 2-1/2-month high as risk assets rally

    The Indian rupee rose to its strongest in two-and-a-half months on Monday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's comments sparked bets of a slower reduction in monetary stimulus. The dollar loitered around multi-week lows in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell laying out a slower-than-expected path to rate hikes, as traders' focus shifted to U.S. jobs figures due on Friday for clues on a tapering timeline.

  • Are Pot Stocks This Cheap? This Cannabis Company Just Announced a Share Repurchase Program.

    Most cannabis companies are using all their cash (and then some) on growth initiatives, but this pot company thinks its stock is so cheap it's going to repurchase shares, too.

  • Why It’s Never a Bad Idea To Invest In Apple, Coca-Cola and These Other Companies

    There are no sure things in investing and even the best-run companies can find their way into a rut. But over the long run, the cream rises to the top. For a company to reach its potential, it has to...

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • 3 Reasons Why Buffett Keeps Increasing the Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

    After slumping over 50% since the peak back in 2015, The Kroeger Co.(NYSE: KR) recently made a new all-time high. It was certainly a long way of recovery, although the 2020 decline took much shorter than for most of the market. In the wake of the latest news of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) boosting the stake in the stock, we will examine 3 possible ways why it possibly caught Warren Buffett's interest.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    Choosing great companies to own for the long-term involves looking at the trends that they can capitalize on, as well as the growth catalysts that fuel rising revenue and market share. As the financial and economic landscape changes, one trend seems clear: More and more people are hopping online to shop, set up businesses, work, and communicate. Businesses that can ride this wave are destined to do well, and investors in these businesses can also benefit alongside them.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. AdaptHealth Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Set to Ride on 5G Infrastructure Upgrade

    The coronavirus-driven digital transformation and accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry thrive despite short-term woes. SCMWY, VEON and CBB are well positioned to make the most of the infrastructure upgrade for seamless connectivity.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    Advisors looking for growth opportunities for client portfolios may want to give small-caps a careful look. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Rivian is shooting for an $80 billion valuation in its blockbuster IPO. Here's how the EV startup made itself the top contender to become the next Tesla.

    The buzz around Rivian has been building for years. One investor said CEO RJ Scaringe reminds him of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • 2 Little-Followed Stocks That Are Soaring Monday

    Investors continued to have confidence in the stock market on Monday morning, and that translated into more record highs for some of the most popular stock indexes in the U.S. market. As of before noon EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was up 24 points to 35,480. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) picked up another 26 points to 4,535, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose 138 points to 15,267, both looking to extend their record runs.