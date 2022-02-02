Euro-Zone Inflation Unexpectedly Hits Record, Pressuring ECB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexander Weber
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Christine Lagarde
    Christine Lagarde
    President of the European Central Bank

(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area inflation unexpectedly accelerated to a record, overshooting expectations by the most in at least two decades and heaping pressure on the European Central Bank to pare back pandemic stimulus more quickly. Traders brought forward bets on an ECB interest-rate hike to July.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumer prices jumped 5.1% from a year ago in January, up from 5% in December. The median estimate in a Bloomberg poll of 44 economists saw a reading of only 4.4% and none predicted inflation gaining pace.

Money markets now see the ECB lifting rates by 10 basis points by July, rather than by September. The euro extended its advance, climbing 0.4% against the dollar to $1.1315.

While slowing in Germany and France, the euro zone’s two biggest economies, the spike in energy costs pulled price growth higher across the 19-member currency bloc as a whole. It was more than a percentage point higher than analysts predicted in Italy, where it accelerated to 5.3%.

Stripping out energy and other volatile components like food, core inflation was 2.3%, down from last month’s 2.6% reading.

Wednesday’s data come as ECB officials gather to discuss monetary policy against a backdrop of increasingly aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve and with the Bank of England primed to lift interest rates for the second month in three.

While the ECB, which has an inflation target of 2%, has pledged to end crisis-era bond-buying, it’s doing so more slowly. President Christine Lagarde has said repeatedly that elevated price growth will pass as electricity and heating costs ease and the supply-chain snarls that have restrained factories abate.

Lagarde now faces pressure similar to that which prompted other central bankers to abandon their insistence that the current bout of inflationary pressure is temporary. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in December that it was “probably a good time” to retire the word ‘transitory.’

The ECB and Lagarde will face “tough questions” at her news conference on Thursday, according to Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank.

“We expect projections will be revised higher in the March round, which will be important for the calibration of the monetary-policy outlook, and there’s a risk of Lagarde wanting to buy time for the new projections,” he said. “The next meeting is only 5 weeks away.”

Some governments have stepped in to help households struggling with the soaring cost of energy, which shot up by 28.6% in January across the 19-member currency bloc.

There are also signs that supply disruptions are becoming less acute, while the statistical effect of a temporary sales tax cut in Germany is also disappearing, helping to bring down headline inflation there.

Strong demand, however, is allowing companies to push higher costs for parts and materials onto customers, according to a survey of purchasing managers released this week, threatening to keep stoking prices in the coming months.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Although inflation is still likely to be around target by year-end, the forecast miss will color the debate at the Governing Council’s February policy meeting. We’re looking for President Christine Lagarde to repeat her assessment that rates are unlikely to rise in 2022. Failure to do so would be a significant shift, showing the hawks gaining ground in the policy debate.”

--Jamie Rush and Maeva Cousin. For the full note, click here.

Traders have ramped up bets on a rate hike -- contradicting ECB policy makers who say that’s unlikely. Money markets now see a quarter-percentage point of increases by year-end, which would take the deposit rate to minus 0.25%.

ECB officials say they’ll change their stance if necessary but point to forecasts suggesting inflation will be below their 2% goal in 2023 and 2024. Most economists surveyed by Bloomberg last month agreed that price growth is likely to settle below the target next year, predicting the first rate increase in September 2023.

Wage growth will be the key factor in the medium term. While policy makers don’t see cause for concern so far, euro-area unemployment has fallen -- adding to upward pressure on salaries.

(Updates with rate bets starting in first paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hybrid car sales catch up to diesel in Europe

    Hybrid car sales reached a milestone in Europe last year as they grabbed the same market share as diesel vehicles, while electric models gained more ground, industry data showed on Wednesday.

  • Euro zone growth slows as Germany drags

    It wasn't a very festive end to the year for the euro zone, at least not if you believe the data. Preliminary numbers out Monday (January 31) showed the bloc's economy eking out growth over the last three months of 2021. It expanded just 0.3% on the quarter. The slowdown had been expected by analysts, following signs of weakness from Germany. Normally the region's economic powerhouse, it contracted 0.7% on the quarter. Over the period activity was sapped by resurgent health worries. That was only partially offset by a better performance elsewhere. France grew 0.7% on the quarter, while Italy saw expansion of 0.6%. The outlook everywhere remains very uncertain, however. Italy's economy is seen rebounding to pre-crisis size this year, but the country's central bank has also warned that downside risks are mounting. Besides health worries, soaring costs for energy are hitting businesses and households around the region.

  • A year on, GameStop champion Roaring Kitty is quiet - yet much richer

    A year ago, office worker Keith Gill shot to global notoriety when his "Roaring Kitty" YouTube persona stoked a trading frenzy with bullish bets that propelled shares of retailer GameStop to eye-popping gains and saddled hedge funds that had bet against the stock with billions of dollars in losses. Gill has returned to obscurity: albeit much richer thanks to his GameStop positions that at one point reached $48 million in value. The Massachusetts securities regulator is still probing Gill's activities around the Reddit rally, a spokeswoman said.

  • Euro surges after inflation hits new record high

    The euro rose for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, coming off a 20-month low last week, as euro zone inflation rose to a new record last month fuelling bets the European Central Bank might raise interest rates sooner than expected. At 5.1% in January, price growth is more than twice the ECB's 2% target. The euro has slipped almost 8% in three months, dented by expectations that the ECB would be the last major central bank to raise interest rates after it shrugged off inflation for months and argued that temporary factors were behind the rise.

  • Exclusive-In heated meeting, India seeks tougher action from U.S. tech giants on fake news

    Indian officials have held heated discussions with Google, Twitter and Facebook for not proactively removing what they described as fake news on their platforms, sources told Reuters, the government's latest altercation with Big Tech. The officials, from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), strongly criticised the companies and said their inaction on fake news was forcing the Indian government to order content takedowns, which in turn drew international criticism that authorities were suppressing free expression, two sources said. The sources, who were familiar with the proceedings at the virtual meeting on Monday, described the conversation as tense and heated, signalling a new low in ties between American tech giants and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

  • Google parent Alphabet beats expectations in Q4 earnings

    Google parent company Alphabet posted better-than-expected Q4 2021 earnings, with revenues leaping 32% year-over-year, and YouTube advertising revenue beating out Netflix during the same quarter, at $8.6 billion compared with $7.7 billion.Why it matters: Alphabet is doing better and better in most parts of its business, including in advertising, where there had been a COVID-related slump, even as the world continues to struggle with other disruptions to commerce due to the Omicron variant.Stay o

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • VMware Strips Leadership Role From Ex-AWS Manager After Blowback

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. is pressing ahead with plans to hire a former Amazon.com Inc. executive, but is scaling back his responsibilities after employees protested the appointment. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time

  • Ramsey: Politically speaking, crime pays for Texas AG

    Ross Ramsey looks at the ongoing election cycle and the race for attorney general, concluding for the office of state AG crime can pay politically

  • Polish Central Bank Would Welcome Stronger Zloty

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentA stronger zloty would amplify the impact of Polish interest-rate increases, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, pledging to do whatever it takes to d

  • Alphabet’s surge drives U.S. stock futures higher

    U.S. stock futures were pointing to a technology-sector led jump on Wednesday after banner results from Google parent Alphabet and microchip maker Advanced Micro Devices.

  • OPEC+ Seen Hiking Supply Again Yet Data Shows It Struggling

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are expected to approve another modest supply increase on Wednesday, yet new data showed the cartel still struggling to deliver on its pledges, a failure that has fanned a rally in global crude prices.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutatio

  • Grab These Top-Ranked Tech ETFs to Join the Latest Rebound Rally

    Here we highlight some top-ranked technology ETFs that investors can consider for betting on buying the dip in tech stocks.

  • Job openings rose to 10.925 million in December

    The number of job openings and quits each held at historically elevated levels in December, with worker leverage remaining high as labor demand persisted.

  • Oil Holds Near Seven-Year High as Traders Count Down to OPEC+

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held steady ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that may endorse another modest hike in output, with traders speculating that the actual increase delivered could again fall short of the headline figure.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham Mercilessly Mocked After Trump Turns On Him

    The South Carolina Republican has suddenly drawn Trump's wrath despite years of fealty.

  • Rachel Maddow Gets Last Laugh Over Donald Trump Jr.’s Gleeful Tweet About Her Break

    The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • Anderson Cooper Spots Most 'Revealing Statement' From Donald Trump's Rally

    Donald Trump said "the quiet part out loud" over and over again in the CNN anchor's review of the former president's Texas event.