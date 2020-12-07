Euro zone investor morale surges on vaccine hopes - Sentix

BERLIN (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone rose more than expected in December, hitting its highest since February on expectations of an economic upswing thanks to the availability soon of vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix's index for the euro zone rose to -2.7 from -10.0 in November. A Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of -8.3.

The expectations index rose to 29.3 from 15.3, hitting its highest since April 2015 on expectations that coronavirus vaccines will help support growth.

The current situation index rose to -30.3 from -32.3, reaching its highest level since March.

"The Corona crisis year 2020 will end with a bang," Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy said in a statement headed: "Vaccine releases boom-like growth forces".

Sentix surveyed 1,112 investors from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5.

