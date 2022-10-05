Euro zone unlikely to avoid recession as downturn deepens -PMI

FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble campers at Knaus-Tabbert AG factory in Jandelsbrunn
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - A steepening drop in euro zone business activity last month will likely put paid to any hopes the currency union avoids recession, just as elevated inflation puts pressure on the European Central Bank to act, a survey showed.

S&P Global's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the euro zone, seen as a good gauge of economic health, fell to a 20-month low of 48.1 in September from August's 48.9, below a preliminary 48.2 estimate. Anything below 50 indicates contraction.

"Any hopes of the euro zone avoiding recession are further dashed by the steepening drop in business activity signalled by the PMI," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Not only is the survey pointing to a worsening economic downturn, but the inflation picture has also deteriorated, meaning policymakers face an increasing risk of a hard landing as they seek to rein in accelerating inflation."

Reversing a downward trend, both the composite input and output prices indexes rose sharply. The input prices PMI jumped to 77.1 from 72.3.

Rising prices, particularly energy costs, alongside a gloomy economic outlook have kept consumers wary and the PMI for the bloc's dominant services industry sank to 48.8 last month from 49.8, its lowest since February 2021.

"Soaring inflation, linked to the energy crisis and war in Ukraine, is destroying demand at the same time that business confidence is slumping to levels not seen since the region's debt crisis in 2012, excluding pandemic lockdowns," Williamson said.

"Companies and households alike are therefore cutting back on discretionary spending and investment in preparation for a harsh winter."

Wednesday's data comes after a sister survey on Monday showed manufacturing activity across the euro zone declined further last month as a growing cost of living crisis hurt demand while soaring energy bills limited production. [EUR/PMIM]

The decline in activity across the region but with prices rising much faster than the ECB would like leaves the central bank walking a tightrope as it tries to curtail inflation while also supporting growth.

Last month the ECB raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points and promised further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc is likely heading towards a winter recession and gas rationing.

A combination of those downbeat factors meant optimism fell sharply. The services business expectations index fell to 53.6 from 56.6, its lowest since May 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic was cementing its grip on the world.

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • French Sept services sector growth slightly less than flash forecast -final PMI

    S&P Global said its final French services purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 52.9 points in September from 51.2 in August, which had marked a 16-month low. The final September figure was slightly below a flash forecast of 53.0 points.

  • UK Is Sick Man of Europe for Company Distress Amid Market Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- UK companies now have the highest level of distress among corporates in major European economies, with soaring inflation, rising interest rates and a weaker pound making life harder for British businesses, according to a report.Law firm Weil, Gotshal and Manges LLP’s index showed that distress for UK-based companies in the third quarter rose to the highest level since August 2020 and overtook Germany, which was in the top spot last quarter.UK “consumer confidence was already at an

  • Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Tesla CEO says $44bn buyout will kickstart ‘everything app’

    Tesla billionaire offered to buy Twitter at original price, potentially avoiding Delaware trial

  • OPEC+ Considers Output-Limit Cut of as Much as Two Million Barrels a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.OPEC+ is considering its biggest production cut since 2020, a move Washington is trying to head off with furious diplomatic efforts.The group is set to discuss a cut to its output limits of as much as 2 million barrels a day, using current targets as a starting point. While a significant move, the actual impact on global supply would be smaller because several countries are already pumping belo

  • UK's Truss forced into humiliating tax U-turn

    STORY: British Prime Minister Liz Truss has been forced into a humiliating U-turn over tax plans, just as her own party conference begins. On Monday (October 3), she dropped a move to cut the country’s highest rate of income tax. The reduction was part of a wider growth plan that caused turmoil on financial markets and sparked a rebellion in her own party. Only on Sunday (October 2), Truss had gone on TV to defend the plan. But the following morning finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed a change of direction: “We just talk to people. We listen to people. I get it. We not only talked to people, we saw people's reactions. We were talking to constituencies. We were talking to a whole range of stakeholders. And we felt that the 45p issue, the 45p rate, was drowning out a strong package of intervention on energy, a strong package of intervention on tax cuts for people generally. And we decided not to proceed with getting rid of the 45p rate"Monday’s move is unlikely to end all the government’s troubles. The top tax plan accounted for only a sliver of tax cuts totalling £45 billion, or around $50 billion. Investors have expressed alarm over the scale of the move, sending the pound and UK bonds tumbling and forcing the Bank of England to intervene. Bond yields remain elevated, with ministers under pressure to explain how the tax cuts will be funded. Monday’s news bought only limited relief for sterling too. The pound was up around 0.5% versus the dollar in early trades.

  • The past five years for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) investors has not been profitable

    Some stocks are best avoided. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. For example, we...

  • Morgan Stanley Says Bottom Near for Emerging-Market Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Having endured a long stretch of losses, stocks in emerging markets and Asia excluding Japan are close to completing their bear-market cycles, according to Morgan Stanley.It’s highly likely these markets are bottoming amid “abundant” signs of extreme selling, the investment bank’s strategists including Jonathan Garner wrote in note Tuesday. They upgraded emerging-market and Asia ex-Japan stocks to overweight from equal-weight.The reassessment from Garner and team, which correctly

  • Citadel’s Flagship Hedge Fund Gains 29% in Year of Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel’s four hedge funds all generated double-digit returns this year, according to people familiar with the matter, outshining peers in turbulent markets. The company’s flagship Wellington multi-strategy fund returned 2.5% in September, bringing year-to-date performance to about 29%, the people said, asking not to be named because the information is private. Ken Griffin’s firm saw its Global Fixed Income fund climb 1.3% last month, bringing this year’s return to about 24%, the

  • Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: 5 Top Tech Stocks For October

    The technology sector is home to many of the best stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • FTSE slips as traders await Liz Truss Conservative party conference speech

    Liz Truss is expected to double down on promises that her policies will lead to growth, and claim that the 'disruption' caused will be worth it.

  • UK business activity slides in Sept by most since early 2021 -PMI

    British businesses last month suffered the sharpest contraction in activity since early last year, although the downturn was a little less severe than first estimated, a survey showed on Wednesday. The final version of the S&P Global UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.1 in September from 49.6 in August, the lowest reading since January 2021 when much of the country was still in a COVID-19 lockdown. "Service sector businesses trimmed their growth expectations to the lowest seen for nearly two-and-a-half years in September, which survey respondents linked to concerns about falling disposable income and the unfavourable global economic outlook," said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Duchess of Sussex criticises 'over-sexualised' caricatures of Asian women in film

    The Duchess of Sussex has criticised the “over sexualised or aggressive” caricatures of Asian women portrayed in films such as Kill Bill and Austin Powers.

  • Europe Should Brace for Surprises. A New Debt Crisis Probably Isn’t One of Them.

    More than a decade of low interest rates abetted by massive central-bank bond buying has covered up many vulnerabilities, writes Daniel Gros.

  • Tesco lowers profit sights as British shoppers face squeeze

    LONDON (Reuters) -Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, forecast full-year profit at the lower end of its previous guidance, blaming uncertainty over how a worsening cost-of-living crisis would affect consumer spending. Confidence among Britain's shoppers sank to a record low last month as they struggle with soaring inflation - even before the government's new economic plan sent mortgage rates surging and sparked fears of a sharp drop in house prices. Tesco, which has a 27% share of Britain's grocery market, said on Wednesday customers were continuing to change their shopping habits to save money and reduce waste.

  • Fed Speakers Will Be Out in Force

    As much as today's trading is influenced by the move in bond yields, there are number of catalysts in the coming days that will shape the market.

  • The Big Winners in Musk’s Twitter Deal? Merger Arbitrage Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s decision to revive his $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc. is shockingly good news for investors including billionaire Carl Icahn who continued to bet on the outcome of the deal through months of uncertainty.After Musk and Twitter agreed to proceed with the deal at the original offer price at $54.20 a share on Tuesday, the social media company’s stock rallied as much as 23%, pushing the spread to its narrowest level since the pair entered a merger pact back in April. Sh

  • Woman 'paranoid' after finding stranger's tracker attached to her car: 'I'm literally shaking'

    A woman took to TikTok to warn others after she found an Apple AirTag attached to her car.

  • Musk’s Twitter Deal Has Employees Asking: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

    (Bloomberg) -- When news first broke Tuesday morning that Elon Musk was again interested in acquiring Twitter Inc. for $44 billion, most employees of the social network were sitting through an hourslong 2023 strategy presentation.Presenters from internal groups like the product and revenue teams didn’t officially discuss the development, or even acknowledge that Musk was back on board. They didn’t need to — employees were following along with the news on their Twitter feeds, closely watching the

  • Nuclear share in energy generation falls to lowest in four decades-report

    The share of nuclear power in global gross electricity generation fell below 10% last year to the lowest in around four decades, an industry report showed on Wednesday. Nuclear energy generated 2,653 terawatt hours of electricity last year, accounting for 9.8% of global generation - the lowest since the 1980s, the annual World Nuclear Industry Status Report (WNISR) showed. The most nuclear power in the world is generated in the United States, followed by China.

  • Japanese Breakfast Shares Delicate Cover of Brandi Carlile’s “The Story”: Stream

    Michelle Zauner puts an orchestral spin on the 2007 ballad for The North Face's "It's More Than a Jacket" campaign. Japanese Breakfast Shares Delicate Cover of Brandi Carlile’s “The Story”: Stream Abby Jones