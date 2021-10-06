Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Eurocell's Debt?

As you can see below, Eurocell had UK£6.60m of debt at June 2021, down from UK£26.4m a year prior. However, it does have UK£7.90m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of UK£1.30m.

A Look At Eurocell's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Eurocell had liabilities of UK£65.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£56.8m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£7.90m and UK£48.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total UK£66.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Eurocell has a market capitalization of UK£287.3m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Eurocell boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Eurocell grew its EBIT by 147% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Eurocell's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Eurocell may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Eurocell recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 91% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While Eurocell does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of UK£1.30m. The cherry on top was that in converted 91% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in UK£36m. So we don't think Eurocell's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Eurocell that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

