Eurocell's (LON:ECEL) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Eurocell (LON:ECEL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Eurocell, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = UK£30m ÷ (UK£262m - UK£74m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Eurocell has an ROCE of 16%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Building industry.

In the above chart we have measured Eurocell's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Eurocell here for free.

What Can We Tell From Eurocell's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Eurocell doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 36%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Eurocell's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 23% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Eurocell (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

