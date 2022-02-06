EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) jumps 14% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

It hasn't been the best quarter for EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 12% in that time. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 190% higher than it was. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for EuroDry investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

EuroDry became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It is of course excellent to see how EuroDry has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling EuroDry stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, EuroDry's total shareholder return last year was 182%. That gain actually surpasses the 43% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EuroDry better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - EuroDry has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: EuroDry may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

