Eurofins Digital Testing Expands Cyber Security Portfolio With Acquisition of Commissum

Acquisition of Commissum further expands Eurofins Digital Testing's capabilities in Cyber Security

HASSELT, Belgium and EDINBURGH, Scotland, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Digital Testing , a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance and testing services, announced today that it has acquired Commissum Associates Ltd ("Commissum") to add to its portfolio of information and cyber security services for companies around the world. Terms were not disclosed.

Commissum provides clients with information security, risk management and governance services, and helps them meet compliance challenges across a range of technologies and processes. They service SMEs to multi-national corporates as well as government agencies and work closely with client staff to ensure the security culture is embedded at all levels. Commissum is a CREST Accredited and UK Government NCSC CHECK member company.

Eurofins Digital Testing provides end-to-end Quality Assurance (QA), automated test tools, test services, and cybersecurity services to businesses in media, fintech, medical, IoT, governmental and other industries. The existing cyber security operations of Eurofins Digital Testing offer advisory services, managed services, compliance testing, awareness & training, and hacking & testing principally through its centre of excellence in the Netherlands (Qbit).

Striving to become a global leader in cyber security service provision, the acquisition of Commissum will help Eurofins Digital Testing to strengthen its position in the European marketplace with an increased presence in the UK and accelerate growth in the North American and APAC marketplaces. Commissum is a highly respected name in compliance testing and accreditation, and Eurofins will capitalise on this to meet increasing demand from markets worldwide.

Martin Finch, Managing Director and Founder of Commissum will continue to lead the team and will report to Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director, Eurofins Digital Testing International.

"The pace set by digital transformations and the near-exponential growth in connectivity is putting increasing demand on all organisations to meet the challenges posed in delivering a safe and secure IT infrastructure and ensuring any devices manufactured are similarly secure" said Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director, Eurofins Digital Testing International. "Commissum is acknowledged widely for delivering world class cyber security services. Their integrity and commitment are a perfect fit for Eurofins and we look forward to working with them to expand their working with our other cybersecurity teams around the world to make our clients' operations safer and more secure."

"We are excited to be joining Eurofins Digital Testing and working with them to address the cyber security challenges facing companies and organisations today and in the future," said Martin Finch, Managing Director of Commissum, "Together with our new colleagues we will be helping deliver world-beating quality assurance and cyber security testing to help keep clients in all market sectors stay safe and secure. Getting onboard with Eurofins Digital Testing marks a new and exciting chapter for us all."

Eurofins Digital Testing operated in Belgium, UK, Sweden, Netherlands, North America and Hong Kong. More informantion: https://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/.

Commissum has facilities in the UK (Edinburgh, Birmingham and Leeds) and Kuala Lumpur. More information: https://commissum.com.

