Eurofins Discovery Supports Critical COVID-19 Drug Discovery Research with Products and Accelerated Drug Discovery Services

ST. CHARLES, Mo., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Discovery's mission is to support Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies in their efforts to accelerate drug discovery research and development. The COVID-19 crisis is putting the focus on the need for drugs and vaccines to treat patients and provide protection to the global population. Through its worldwide presence, depth of scientific experience, and breadth of assays and services, Eurofins Discovery is striving to provide expert support in identifying and assessing potential drug targets.

Eurofins Discovery (PRNewsfoto/Eurofins Discovery) More

Pharmaceutical, biotech, government, and non-profit organizations are working diligently to identify new or existing drug modalities that potentially can be used to treat COVID-19 affected populations. Some of these antiviral treatment strategies include targeting angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), transmembrane protease serine 2 (TMPRSS2), and SARS-CoV-2 Mpro, as well as large molecule therapies. Eurofins Discovery provides the experience, reliability, global locations, and breadth of custom and off-the-shelf services and products to support researchers in these endeavors.

The Eurofins Discovery solution portfolio that can support COVID-19 research include:

Safety profiling

Efficacy testing

Custom assay development

Drug repositioning services

Bioassays and target specific assays

Cytokine storm assessment. As recommended by the FDA and EMA, early-stage evaluation of cellular activation, proliferation, and cytokine release, as offered by Eurofins Discovery, may help reduce the risk of adverse reactions in later clinical development.

Eurofins Discovery provides a vast product and service portfolio for drug discovery and a global team of experts that are ready to work on this global problem. For more information on Eurofins Discovery's comprehensive services and products supporting COVID-19 research, please visit eurofinsdiscoveryservices.com/covid-19-resources.

ENDS

For further information

www.eurofinsdiscoveryservices.com

www.eurofins.com



About Eurofins Discovery

Eurofins Discovery, a business operating under the Eurofins BioPharma Services division, has supported Drug Discovery research for over 40 years. Eurofins is recognized as the industry leader for providing drug discovery researchers the largest and most diverse portfolio of standard and custom in vitro safety & pharmacology assays and panels for drug screening and profiling. In addition to in vitro safety pharmacology strengths, we also offer a broad portfolio of over 3500 drug discovery services and 1800 products. These include in vitro assays, cell-based phenotypic assays, safety pharmacology and efficacy, ADME toxicology, medicinal chemistry design, synthetic chemistry, and custom proteins and assay development capabilities. We support a variety of drug discovery targets such as GPCRs, Kinases, Ion Channels, Nuclear Hormone Receptors and other proteins & enzymes. The Eurofins Discovery capabilities, expertise, knowledge and skill sets enable the company to provide clients the benefit of being able to work with a single outsourcing provider (CRO) for all their drug discovery programs.

Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric clinical diagnostic testing. With over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.