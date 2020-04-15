Eurofins - Transplant Genomics Announces TRULO Registry Study to Evaluate Long-Term Clinical Outcomes in Patients Monitored with TruGraf® Testing

MANSFIELD, Mass., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins - Transplant Genomics ("TGI"), a molecular diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes with non-invasive serial monitoring guided by genomics, today announced patient enrollment will begin in their TRULO ("TruGraf Long-term clinical Outcomes") registry study.
TRULO is a prospective, multicenter observational registry study, designed to evaluate post-transplant clinical outcomes in recipients of kidney transplants who are undergoing serial TruGraf testing. This will be the first study to provide long-term data, beyond 2 years post-transplant, regarding the benefits of non-invasive surveillance of stable kidney transplant recipients to rule out silent subclinical rejection.
The TRULO post-transplant registry, which will be comprised of 2,000 transplant patients from up to 50 transplant centers, incorporates both TruGraf patient monitoring and TRAC™ donor-derived cell-free DNA measurements. This study is unique in that it focuses on patients that are more remote from their transplant and will correlate TruGraf and TRAC monitoring with long term outcomes. The information from this study has the potential to help improve long term survival of transplanted kidneys.
About Eurofins - Transplant Genomics
Eurofins - Transplant Genomics ("TGI") is a molecular diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes, with an initial focus on kidney transplant recipients. Working with the transplant community, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnosis and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. Test results will support clinicians with information to optimize immune-suppressive therapy, enhance patient care and improve graft survival. Test services are offered through TGI's CLIA laboratory in Fremont, CA.
