Eurofins' U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Launches Coronavirus (COVID-19) Antibody Testing

New test may help determine past COVID infection

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eurofins' U.S. Clinical Diagnostics network announced today that blood-based antibody testing for Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 will begin Monday, April 6 at Boston Heart Diagnostics, a Eurofins subsidiary. Given the overwhelming demand in acute care settings, the laboratories will initially offer the test to hospitals only. As capacity increases, and as knowledge on the disease develops, the Eurofins' network plans to begin offering testing more broadly.

Eurofins has been at the forefront of fighting SARS-CoV-2 in the U.S., launching proprietary, active infection testing through laboratories including Viracor Eurofins and Eurofins Diatherix using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Both laboratories have available capacity for additional PCR testing with same or next day results.

Unlike the NP swab-based PCR test, which are subject to the results of ongoing studies at hospitals around the world, blood-based serology testing may become a tool to identify people who were exposed, may have developed some level of immunity to COVID-19 but potentially had mild to no symptoms. Testing is recommended at least 14 days after potential exposure – giving the body the time it needs to build an immune response and produce antibodies. Over time, antibody testing is likely to become a crucial next step in fighting the spread of the virus.

Hospitals along the East Coast, including those in hot-spot areas, will have the option to courier specimens to Boston Heart Diagnostics for results in just hours. Viracor Eurofins will continue to support hospitals, transplant programs, and other immunocompromised and critically ill patients by offering its own serology test, which is expected to launch in mid-April.

The Eurofins' network will initially run nearly 5,000 tests per day, or 200 results every hour. This speed is crucial to helping first responders and healthcare providers. Over time, Eurofins' antibody testing can also help experts understand how much of the population has been infected with Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Patients who suspect they were exposed to Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 or who have experienced unconfirmed COVID-19 symptoms, should consult with a local hospital on if and how to get tested as recommended by heath authorities in their state.

To order testing at Boston Heart Diagnostics, please contact customercare@bostonheartdx.com.

For questions about the testing please contact Patrick Noland at: PNoland@BostonHeartDx.com.

About Boston Heart Diagnostics

Boston Heart Diagnostics of Framingham, MA has been a leader in advanced cardiovascular testing for the past 14 years, and became part of the Eurofins laboratory network about 5 years ago. The company is committed to providing medical professionals throughout the country with specialized biochemical and genetic testing so that can optimize lifestyle modification and medication in their patients for cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention. Because CVD patients are at substantially higher risk of mortality from Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infection, Boston Heart Diagnostics is pleased to be able to offer both nasal-pharyngeal swab and IgM and IgG antibody testing as of April 6th, 2020. For more information, please visit https:///www.bostonheartdiagnostics.com.