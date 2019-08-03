Eurogerm SA (EPA:ALGEM)'s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough?

Understanding how Eurogerm SA (EPA:ALGEM) is performing as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings. Today I will run you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Eurogerm is doing by comparing its latest earnings with its long-term trend as well as the performance of its food industry peers.

ALGEM's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of €6.8m has increased by 5.7% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 17%, indicating the rate at which ALGEM is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and if the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Eurogerm has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.6% exceeds the FR Food industry of 3.4%, indicating Eurogerm has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Eurogerm’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 13% to 16%.

Eurogerm's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Eurogerm has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Eurogerm to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

