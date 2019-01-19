euromicron AG’s (ETR:EUCA) Path To Profitability

euromicron AG’s (ETR:EUCA): euromicron AG operates as a medium-sized high-tech company that plans, implements, and operates digitized infrastructures in the fields of digital buildings, critical infrastructures, and the smart industry in Germany and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of -€3.8m and a trailing-twelve month of -€7.9m, the €20m market-cap amplifies its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is EUCA’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, I will touch on the expectations for EUCA’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

Consensus from the 4 Communications analysts is EUCA is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2018, before turning a profit of €1.3m in 2019. So, EUCA is predicted to breakeven approximately a few months from now. How fast will EUCA have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2019? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 113% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for EUCA given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing I would like to bring into light with EUCA is its debt-to-equity ratio of 158%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and EUCA has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on EUCA, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at EUCA's company page on Simply Wall St.

Valuation: What is EUCA worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on euromicron's board and the CEO's back ground.

