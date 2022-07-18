Euromoney Agrees to £1.6 Billion Private Equity Takeover

Amy Thomson
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Financial news and information business Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc has agreed to sell itself to a private equity consortium for about £1.6 billion ($1.9 billion)

Most Read from Bloomberg

Euromoney shareholders will receive £14.61 per share from Luxembourg-based private equity manager Astorg Asset Management Sarl and British firm Epiris LLP, the companies said in a statement on Monday. Euromoney had announced the talks last month.

The deal is a 34% premium to Euromoney’s share price on June 17, the day before the discussions were disclosed. The buyout companies will separate Euromoney into two businesses, hiving off Fastmarkets to become a stand-alone unit that will be owned by Astorg, they said in the statement. The remaining Euromoney businesses will be majority controlled by Epiris.

London-based Euromoney sells subscriptions to financial professionals and also runs events, a business line which rivals like Informa Plc are seeing bounce back as global pandemic restrictions lift.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rare Tech Stock Winner in India Taps Niche Demand for EV Design

    (Bloomberg) -- Strong demand for niche design services used in making electric vehicles has helped one Indian technology company’s stock surge by more than a third this year, even as inflation concerns have battered the sector globally.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls

  • Deliveroo slashes revenue outlook on deteriorating UK economy

    LONDON (Reuters) -British food delivery company Deliveroo on Monday slashed its full-year revenue guidance, blaming a worsening economic outlook as pressures on consumers mount. The group said its full-year gross transaction value (GTV) growth was now expected to be in the range of 4% to 12% in constant currency versus previous guidance of 15% to 25%. Deliveroo said second quarter GTV growth slowed to 2% from 12% in the first quarter.

  • Stellantis announces termination of jeep venture with China's GAC

    Stellantis announced the "orderly termination" of its loss-making joint venture with Chinese carmaker GAC, which has been producing Jeep vehicles since 2010, after it failed in its attempt to take control of the business. Stellantis will recognize a non-cash impairment of around 297 million euros ($299.5 million) for its first half-year results, the company said. Several joint ventures between international automakers and local partners have come under pressure in China, where competition has been heating up while lockdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have also impacted production and sales.

  • Marketmind: Gasma-geddon

    With U.S. Federal Reserve officials signalling a 75-basis point interest rate increase at their July 26-27 meeting, rather than the 100 bps some were pencilling in, markets are in a relatively cheerful mood -- European as well as U.S. stock markets are set to open firmer. Without a meaningful return of flows, gas prices will surge, potentially forcing Germany and other countries to enact fuel rationing which will almost certainly tip the economy into a recession. That question mark over gas supplies looms large ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday, which should deliver its first interest rate hike in more than a decade.

  • China Developers Rise as Banks Urged to Tackle Mortgage Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese developers jumped by the most in nearly a month following a report that the nation’s banking regulator urged lenders to support the sector amid a growing mortgage boycott.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinA gauge of

  • Wall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era Begins

    (Bloomberg) -- A new ETF-for-everything era may have just begun on Wall Street, swelling an industry that already boasts nearly 3,000 products and $6.2 trillion in assets.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinThe booming world of exchange-traded funds i

  • Pershad Sees US Recession In 2H 2022

    M&G Investments Fund Manager Vikas Pershad sees a recession in the U.S. in the second-half of the year, but he questions the magnitude and duration of it. He speaks with Juliette Saly and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – BTC Winning Streak Ends

    It was a bearish end to the week for the crypto market, with investor caution leading to a pullback as uncertainty over Fed monetary policy lingers.

  • SAS and pilots resume talks as strike enters third week

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -SAS and pilot unions were set to resume negotiations on Monday in an effort to end a two-week strike that the Scandinavian airline says threatens its existence. Most SAS pilots in Sweden, Denmark and Norway walked out on July 4 after talks over conditions related to the carrier's rescue plan collapsed. Mediator Claes Strath on Sunday evening told news agency TT that progress had been made over the weekend.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Marvelous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These phenomenal growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% for the Nasdaq.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Passive Income Stream This Summer

    Investing in equal parts of these three industry-leading businesses provides a dividend yield above 3%.

  • 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are some of the longest-term holdings of billionaire money manager […]

  • Here Are Americans' Financial Assets by Age. How Do You Compare?

    Image source: Getty Images Here Are Americans' Financial Assets by Age. How Do You Compare?Meta: Americans' financial assets change over time. Find out how your assets stack up.Promo: What do your financial assets look like? Key Points Your net worth is an important number when it comes to your financial picture.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator Suggests We Could Be Near a Bottom

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) delivered its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost nearly a third of its value. Whereas the Federal Reserve often comes to the rescue of tumbling equity markets, it now has no choice but to aggressively raise interest rates to tame inflation. If there were a way to know ahead of time when a stock market correction would occur, how long it would last, and how steep the decline would be, everyone would be retired and sipping on margaritas right about now.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Semiconductor Stocks That Pay Growing Dividends

    The semiconductor industry is constantly evolving to make chips smaller and more powerful. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stand out as three particularly appealing semiconductor stocks to buy now. Scott Levine (Texas Instruments): If you're like many other investors, you've suffered a few sleepless nights recently thanks to the fear of an extended market downturn.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry.

  • Fed interest rate hike this month likely to climb to 1%

    The Federal Reserve was expected to raise the interest rate in July by 0.75% but that may go up.

  • Jim Cramer: Here’s What You Should Be Focusing on When Investing Right Now

    Jim Cramer is the host of CNBC's "Mad Money" and co-host of "Squawk on the Street." He serves as the viewer's personal guide to Wall Street investing, with the goal of helping them make money. Cramer...