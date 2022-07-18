Euromoney Agrees to £1.6 Billion Private Equity Takeover
(Bloomberg) -- Financial news and information business Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc has agreed to sell itself to a private equity consortium for about £1.6 billion ($1.9 billion)
Most Read from Bloomberg
This Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No Other
A Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big Risk
Supply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer Demand
Imran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election Win
Euromoney shareholders will receive £14.61 per share from Luxembourg-based private equity manager Astorg Asset Management Sarl and British firm Epiris LLP, the companies said in a statement on Monday. Euromoney had announced the talks last month.
The deal is a 34% premium to Euromoney’s share price on June 17, the day before the discussions were disclosed. The buyout companies will separate Euromoney into two businesses, hiving off Fastmarkets to become a stand-alone unit that will be owned by Astorg, they said in the statement. The remaining Euromoney businesses will be majority controlled by Epiris.
London-based Euromoney sells subscriptions to financial professionals and also runs events, a business line which rivals like Informa Plc are seeing bounce back as global pandemic restrictions lift.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Fast-Fashion Behemoth Shein Says It’s Cleaning Up Its Act. Will Anyone Buy It?
The US Is Exporting Inflation, and Fed Hikes Will Make It Worse
How Three Arrows Capital Blew Up and Set Off a Crypto Contagion
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.