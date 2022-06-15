Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) investors are sitting on a loss of 7.4% if they invested three years ago

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last quarter. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. Truth be told the share price declined 12% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that Euromoney Institutional Investor only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over three years, Euromoney Institutional Investor grew revenue at 0.9% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. Indeed, the stock dropped 4% over the last three years. Shareholders will probably be hoping growth picks up soon. But the real upside for shareholders will be if the company can start generating profits.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Euromoney Institutional Investor stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Euromoney Institutional Investor, it has a TSR of -7.4% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Euromoney Institutional Investor has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 4.6% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 0.8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Euromoney Institutional Investor is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

